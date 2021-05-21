Human rights Sprinter Adam Gemili warns: “Hell is over” if IOC bans athletes from kneeling in Tokyo

International Olympic Committee rules prohibit protest, but Britain’s Adam Gemili plans to kneel if he has medals in Tokyo.

British sprinter Adam Gemili promises Guardian in the article to kneel if he wins an Olympic medal in Tokyo. By kneeling, he wants to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The rules of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) prohibit athletes from expressing themselves at a prize-giving ceremony, on the field, or during a sporting performance. Admittedly, the IOC has not yet revealed what sanctions are promised for possible protests.

According to Gemil, the Olympic Committee is sending a contradictory message.

“The Olympic Committee uses the image Tommie Smith, where he has raised his fists in the air, but at the same time the message is that no one is allowed to do so. It doesn’t make sense, ”says Gemili.

Smith is an American former sprinter, also known as a human rights activist. At the 1968 Olympics in Mexico, he won 200 meters of Olympic gold.

In the awards ceremony Smith and bronze won John Carlos raised their fists in the air in protest of the racial repression perpetrated by the United States.

By decision of the Olympic Committee, Smith and Carlos were expelled from the U.S. team and had to leave the Olympic Village.

The Australian team also sent a silvercomer Peter Normanin home, and was no longer selected for the country’s Olympic team.

Norman did not raise his fist in the air, but had a human rights badge at the awards ceremony.

Gemili warns the International Olympic Committee that “hell is over” if it tries to ban athletes from protesting in Tokyo.

“I’m really going to protest. If the IOC says not to do that, it will just annoy people. If the opportunity arises, I will not pass its flag. ”

Olympics according to Gemil, there is no place to politicize, but sports. For him, however, the BLM movement is not about politics.

“It’s about bigger things, how to be a good person and get equal rights for everyone. “

Gemili finished fourth in the Rio Olympics at 200 meters with a time of 20.12. In addition, he holds several World Cup medals for a 4 × 100 meter post.