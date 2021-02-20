Human rights Some human rights are not realized in Finnish sports: Tommy Lindgren and Mina Mojtahedi remind that violations do not happen only elsewhere

Human rights in sport are easily seen as an issue in Belarus or Qatar, for example. Now the Human Rights Association’s Mina Mojtahedi and Tommy Lindgren are launching a campaign aimed at the human rights of Finnish sports.

With this slogan, the Human Rights Association campaigns on human rights in Finnish sports. The aim is to increase the knowledge and understanding of human rights actors about sport and to support their capacity to promote human rights in their own activities. The project is funded by the Ministry of Education and Culture.

“We have seen that the sports community has thought and still often thinks that human rights violations take place elsewhere,” says Mina Mojtahedi, who has worked for about a year at the Alliance of Human Rights as a human rights expert.

Mojtahed itself has a strong sporting background. He played for a long time as a wheelchair basketball professional and has also won the Finnish Wheelchair Curling World Championship bronze for Finland. Mojtahedi has also chaired the Finnish Paralympic Committee.

Mojtahedi got his work partner, a campaign planner, a couple of weeks ago Tommy Lindgrenin, known as a musician and Lindgren & Sihvonen, a sports-themed radio program that has been on Yle Puhe for seven years, among other things.

“I ended up here as some kind of recruitment. Interest was asked. I already knew Kaari Mattilan [Ihmisoikeusliiton pääsihteeri]”Lindgren says.

“Everything is some kind of logical continuum. Passion for the sport, I decided to carry out work related to sports, which is sort of become a part of my speech worker in the overall picture of radio and television. This links two big things in my career, human rights and sport. ”

Lindgren’s work in the organization is by no means new, as he worked as a spokesperson for Amnesty’s Finnish office from 1997 to 2004.

“Frank reminded me that‘ don’t forget what your breeder club was ’,” Lindgren laughs, referring to To Frank Johansson, Executive Director of Amnesty Finland.

“ “There are a lot of things in Finland that belong to human rights issues, but they have not been identified as human rights.”

How human rights or their violations related to Finnish sports?

The situations in Belarus or Qatar are somewhat far from Finland. However, human rights go far beyond, for example, political human rights.

“Gender-based and sexual harassment, children’s rights, equality or discrimination and all its forms, including racism, the rights of people with disabilities, the rights of sexual and gender minorities and gender equality: these are key human rights issues in Finnish sport,” Mojtahedi explains.

“There are a lot of things in Finland that belong to human rights issues, but they have not been identified as human rights. The problem is that there are gaps in the realization of human rights when it comes to the big picture. ”

Which human rights are often overlooked?

“It is not always recognized how broad the issue of equality is. Recognizing the rights of people with disabilities, perhaps recognizing racism as part of discrimination and, in fact, quite rarely recognizing the rights of sexual minorities. Nowhere has it been seen how gender minorities get involved in exercise and sport. One example that has not been talked about enough is the freedom of expression of athletes, ”says Mojtahedi.

Lindgren summarizes the goal:

“The aim is towards a world where everyone, regardless of background or identity, has the same opportunities in sports and the same opportunities to exercise and also be involved in themselves.”

How Does the Human Rights Association strive to influence human rights in Finnish sports?

Mojtahedi says that a big part of the work is networking with sports organizations. Partners include the Finnish Olympic Committee, the Finnish Paralympic Committee, the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek) and several sports federations. An athlete network is also starting.

In addition, the Human Rights Association is a member of the Sports Ethics Committee.

“The reception has been very positive and there is demand. We open this question to them, that is, what human rights are and what they are not. What are the legal and legal obligations associated with it. We strive to support them in their ability to bring human rights into their own work. We are not saying what anyone needs to do. That responsibility lies with the authorities, ”Mojtahedi says.

Mojtahedi also points out that the criteria for state subsidies granted by the Ministry to sports organizations include the drawing up of an equality and non-discrimination plan and its implementation in practice.

Although even if sports organizations and sports federations recognize human rights issues, the big question is how information would flow to the grassroots, athletes and their coaches.

Mojtahedi mentions A study by Suek on sexual harassment, which highlighted the fact that the athletes did not know that their rights had been violated.

“It shows that no information has been obtained from the upper structures at the grassroots level. There are practical challenges in that, ”says Mojtahedi.

“Organizations should have guidance and training for all staff so that if they become aware of abuse on the ground, they will have a chain of what to do, how to deal with it and that the victim’s rights are protected.”

Lindgren offers a simple idea of ​​how the situation could easily be improved from an athlete’s perspective.

“It could be a tag on the wall of a sports venue, for example, that tells you what to do if you notice harassment or are subject to racism.”

One the big question is the situation of sexual minorities: their own identities have to be kept secret during their sports careers.

“One can draw a link from a junior athlete to the English Premier League, where there doesn’t seem to be a fully open opportunity for everyone to be one with their sexual identity, for example, when they are. Some have come out of the closet after their careers, ”Lindgren says.

“It’s a big question. What are they afraid of? Why umbrella organizations or clubs don’t make it clear that you can of course be yourself. This has not been successful, ”Mojtahedi continues.

Its own chapter is the relationship between athlete and coach. Lindgren believes, however, that there have been significant developments in recent years.

“Inevitably, old-fashioned coaching based on insulting or, at worst, bullying is no longer one that even produces good results. These are skeletons that are also being brought out today. ”

What human rights violations can result?

In clear cases, this is a criminal case with a penalty under the law. Problems are cases that do not come to the attention of the authorities or are not in breach of the law, but are misuse outside the sport.

“Sanctions and fines have their place, but they alone are not enough. There is a need to increase understanding. Penalties do not necessarily change anything, ”Mojtahedi says.

Someone one may ask, is sport, especially top sport, a place where human rights can even be realized?

“If we think about top sport and competition, everyone has the same rights and dignity that is respected, but at the same time, in the middle of competition, the world of sport is absurdly unequal because everyone is there with their own characteristics and in a way it is stronger to win. , ”Says Lindgren.

“Toi is a good point. For example, in some [sosiaalisessa mediassa] sees claims that sport is not equal. Well, it’s not. There are taller people and there are different qualities as well as different starting points such as whether the family supports and what kind of access is to coaching. Human rights are distinguished by their legal and regulatory obligations. This is one of the messages we want to bring out, ”Mojtahedi emphasizes.

“ “Athletes can’t have the primary responsibility.”

One the thing that Mojtahedi and Lindgren emphasize is that responsibility for human rights in sport cannot fall on the athlete’s neck.

“It’s really good to have role models, but it’s not their responsibility to change the world. It’s for sports organizations, ”Mojtahedi says.

“Athletes can’t have the primary responsibility. Requires an athlete with exceptional courage to dare Riku Riskin such a protest that he does not want to go to a certain training camp or certain competitions, ”Lindgren ponders.

Lindgren refers to a case a couple of years ago where Riski refused to go to the training camp of the Finnish national football team in Qatar due to the human rights situation in the country. Through this, international human rights issues are also linked to Finland.

“It had repercussions. The national team did not go to the Qatar camp next time, ”says Lindgren.

This was a training camp, but it would be an even bigger question if the athlete had to consider going to the Olympics or the World Cup, for example.

“Sports umbrella organizations need to be required to have better criteria for selecting venues so that the issue does not fall on the neck of one athlete,” Mojtahedi says.

Lindgren estimates that the selection of competition venues has developed in a better direction.

“Less controversial places have been chosen in the very last few years.”