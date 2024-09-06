In a statement, the ministry headed by Silvio Almeida says that the institution has a modus operandi of false accusations of harassment

The Ministry of Human Rights, headed by Silvio Almeida, released a statement on Thursday (September 5, 2024) in which it says that the Me Too organization had tried to improperly interfere in a bidding process for the agency. It was this institution that announced that it had received anonymous complaints of sexual harassment against the minister.

In the text published by the ministry, the agency says that Me Too was in negotiations with the government to change the bidding process for “Dial 100”, a channel for reporting human rights violations. Read the full of the statement (PDF – 221 kB).

The tender cited by the ministry allegedly had signs of overpricing and was therefore redesigned: “In investigating the overbilling, the contract design was reviewed, resulting in a substantial reduction, from approximately R$80 million to around R$56 million in annual contracting”.

Still according to the text, 1 month after the changes, the “Me Too organization resumed its improper attempt to interfere in the design of the bidding process”. The ministry goes on to say that there were anonymous complaints of harassment against a professional who identified the irregularities. It then suggests that this is how Me Too operates.

“The situations described above indicate that there are other circumstances that need to be investigated seriously to prevent abuses, ensure that those who misuse the justice system are held accountable and that may involve hidden interests involving public administration resources. More than that, they reveal a modus operandi, with anonymous, unfounded and unsubstantiated complaints about harassment issues, which are repeated in the scenario presented here.”says the note.

When contacted by the press, the Me Too organization reported that it formally collaborated, as a civil society, suggesting improvements to the bidding process, through a consultation opened by the ministry in question. All statements and contributions to the government are registered and formalized with the responsible body.

UNDERSTAND

The accusations against Almeida are reported in a generic way in a note from Me Too Brazil. He is accused of having committed sexual harassment against several people, including his colleague from Esplanada, the head of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco.

According to Me Too Brasil, the request was sent by journalist Guilherme Amado’s column, from Metrópoles, to confirm the accusations, and the disclosure of the case took place with the consent of the victims, as they work with confidentiality of information.

In a note sent to Poder360 (read below), the entity stated that the women were assisted through the organization’s service channels and received psychological and legal support.

The report published by Metropolises states that the matter is known to several ministers, government advisors and friends of Anielle Franco.

According to this digital newspaper, the heads of some ministries expressed surprise at the allegations, but that, if proven, it is unsustainable for Silvio de Almeida to remain in Lula’s Esplanade.

THE Poder360 contacted the Minister of Racial Equality and the Minister of Human Rights by phone, WhatsApp messages and email to ask if he would like to comment on the accusations against his colleague. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.

Read the full note from Silvio Almeida:

“I absolutely vehemently repudiate the lies that are being thrown at me. I repudiate such accusations with the strength of the love and respect that I have for my wife and my beloved 1-year-old daughter, in the midst of the fight that I wage, daily, in favor of human rights and citizenship in this country.

“Any and all complaints must be substantiated. However, what I see are absurd inferences with the sole intention of harming me, erasing our struggles and stories, and blocking our future.

“I confess that it is very sad to experience all this, it hurts my soul. Once again, there is a group wanting to erase and diminish our existence, attributing to me the behaviors that they practice. With this, Brazil loses, the human rights agenda loses, racial equality loses and the Brazilian people lose.

“Each and every complaint must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law, but for this to happen, the facts must be exposed so that they can be investigated and processed. And not just based on lies, without evidence. I will forward official letters to the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the Office of the Attorney General so that they can conduct a careful investigation of the case.

“False accusations, as defined in article 339 of the Penal Code, constitute “slanderous denunciation”. Such defamation will not be matched by reality. According to recent movements, it is clear that there is a campaign to affect my image as a black man in a prominent position in Public Power, but these will not be successful. This proves the low and vile character of social sectors committed to backwardness, lies and the attempt to silence the voice of the Brazilian people, regardless of partisan views.

“Any distortions of reality will be uncovered and held accountable. I will always fight for the true emancipation of women, and I will continue to fight for their future. False defenders of the people want to take away the one who represents them. They are trying to erase my history with my sacrifice.”

Read the full statement from Me Too Brazil:

“The organization defending women victims of sexual violence, Me Too Brasil, confirms, with the consent of the victims, that it received complaints of sexual harassment against Minister Silvio Almeida, of Human Rights. They were assisted through the organization’s service channels and received psychological and legal support.

“As is often the case in cases of sexual violence involving perpetrators in positions of power, these victims faced difficulties in obtaining institutional support to validate their complaints. In view of this, they authorized confirmation of the case to the press.

“Victims of sexual violence, especially when the perpetrators are powerful or influential figures, often face obstacles in getting support and having their voices heard. Because of this, Me Too Brazil plays a crucial role in offering unconditional support to victims, even if this involves facing great forces and influences associated with the power of the accused.

“Reporting is the first step towards holding an aggressor legally accountable, demonstrating that no one is above the law, regardless of their social, economic or political position. Reporting an aggressor in a position of power helps break the cycle of impunity that often protects them. Public reporting exposes abusive behavior that is sometimes covered up by institutions or networks of influence.

“Furthermore, exposing a powerful alleged abuser can ’embolden other victims to break their silence. In many cases, abuse does not occur in isolation, and reporting it can pave the way for others to seek justice as well.’

“For Me Too Brazil, all victims are treated with the same respect, neutrality and impartiality, with an approach based on the victims’ traumas. In the same way, we treat aggressors, regardless of their position, whether a worker or a minister.”