Human rights S Group investigates connections of its suppliers with cotton production in the Uighur region of China, not all production chains are known

The survey did not identify suppliers of cotton produced in Xinjiang, but according to the S Group, it is impossible to know all raw material production chains thoroughly.

31.3. 15:13

S Group has mapped the origin of the cotton used by its suppliers. According to the S Group, the current survey of 220 producers did not reveal any suppliers of cotton produced in Xinjiang.

Further studies are underway for five production chains and the controls they carry out. According to the S Group, it is impossible to completely rule out links and possible abuses, as cotton enters the mill from the field through an average of five intermediate stages.

Cotton produced in Xinjiag, China, has sparked debate over the oppression of the Uighur minority living in the region. Last week, the EU imposed sanctions on China, as a result of which China, which has denied human rights abuses, has imposed its own counter-sanctions on, among others, EU bodies and foreign companies.

Part The S Group’s textile products are manufactured in China or from raw materials originating in China.

According to the S Group, production-related issues will be clarified with suppliers as necessary, such as, in this case, the links between the production chains of Chinese cotton manufacturers in the Xinjiang region.

“Thanks to the responsible cotton sourcing criteria we introduced in 2019, we have been able to increase the traceability of the cotton production chain. Still, not all raw material production chains are fully known, ”says the S Group’s Vice President, Sustainability Nina Elomaa in the bulletin.

Eloman according to the Uyghurs, the situation is complex because it is an activity carried out by the state, making it challenging to intervene and influence it through supply chains. According to Elomaa, the S Group is also ready to support trade policy discussions and petitions on the subject.

According to the S Group, its ethical principles include striving to improve the situation with suppliers in the face of potential challenges, rather than discontinuing cooperation and leaving the situation unresolved.

With regard to cotton, the S Group states that it is committed to promoting the use of sustainable cotton in its own chains. The goal is for all cotton to be produced responsibly by the end of 2025.