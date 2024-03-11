The UN human rights expert says that he thinks daily about who will be the “next Navalnyi”.

of the UN Russian human rights expert Mariana Katzarova according to Russia, the opposition politician is responsible To Alexei Navalny of death.

“The Russian regime is responsible for his death in one way or another,” he told the Reuters news agency.

Katzarova commented on the matter at an event on Russian political prisoners organized by the UN in Geneva on Monday.

He also warned that Navalny's fate could threaten other people imprisoned in Russia. He was particularly worried, he said, that he was an opposition politician Vladimir from Kara-Murza.

“Not a day has passed since Navalny's death that I haven't asked myself who will be the next Navalny,” Katzarova told Reuters.

“And we will certainly see the next Navalny if the repression of the opposition continues in Russia at the current rates.”

In February There has been conflicting information and plenty of rumors about the fate of Navalny, who died in a prison camp in Russia.

For example, it has been claimed that Navalny died “naturally” from a blood clot and sudden cardiac arrest. It has also been suggested that the prison conditions made him angry.

Navalny's widow Yuliya Navalnaya on the other hand is blamed directly to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin of her husband's death.

Accusations against Putin have also been presented by independent Russian media Agency. According to it, Putin would have ordered Navalny to be killed on the morning of this day of his death.

