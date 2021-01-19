Human rights Report: Finnish companies are committed to respecting human rights, but few say about their practical actions – “There is clearly room for improvement”

A study commissioned by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy mapped the realization of the human rights responsibilities of Finnish companies.

The greater part Finnish companies are committed to respecting human rights at a general level. Still, only a quarter of companies systematically and publicly assess the impact of their business on the realization of human rights, says a commissioned by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. recent report.

The survey targeted 78 Finnish companies.

“Based on the results, it can be stated that the majority of the 78 Finnish companies examined are still in the early stages of implementing their human rights responsibilities,” the report states.

Among the companies were listed companies such as Neste, Kone, Fortum, UPM, YIT, SOK and Marimekko. Neste got the best score in the evaluation.

Clearance the background is a project that examined how the human rights responsibilities of Finnish companies are realized. The activities of companies were mirrored in the UN Principles on Business and Human Rights.

In only a quarter of the companies surveyed had a commitment to human rights in general had led to the systematic implementation and monitoring of human rights responsibilities. According to the study, Finnish companies also publish little information on how their responsibilities are realized.

Finnish companies however, the level of activity is about the same as that of many companies internationally, the explanation states.

“There is clearly room for improvement in the situation, but the state of realization of the human rights responsibility of Finnish companies is about the same level as the results of the global assessments of the Corporate Human Rights Benchmark,” says the project manager. Nicodemus Solitander in the bulletin.

The Corporate Human Rights Benchmark examines the human rights performance of the world’s 200 largest listed companies.

“The results of this study suggest that continuous monitoring will have a significant impact on the implementation of responsibilities in practice. It is also important that there is a stronger emphasis on human rights issues at the corporate strategy and management level, ”Solitander continues.

The study was carried out by Hanken Svenska handelshögskolan, FIANT Consulting, 3bility Consulting and the Center for Human Rights.