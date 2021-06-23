Human rights Princess Latifa of Dubai says she is free to travel through her lawyers

Sheikh’s daughter was seen earlier this week on Instagram in a picture she seemed to be abroad.

Dubai princess Latifa al-Maktoum says on Wednesday through his lawyers that he is free to travel. The news agency AFP reports this.

Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoumin the daughter was seen on Monday On Instagram in the picture where he seemed to be abroad. However, AFP states that it was unable to verify when the picture was taken.

Al-Maktoum, quoted in the law firm’s statement, says he has recently been on holiday in three European countries with a friend.

In a statement, al-Maktoum also says he has asked a friend to post a few photos online to prove to campaigners he can travel. He also says he hopes to be able to live in peace now without media attention.

The Free Latifa (Liberate Latifa) movement has campaigned for Al-Maktoum.

In February al-Maktoum sent secret video messages in which he said he was imprisoned. The UN demanded evidence of al-Maktoum’s situation, and the UAE responded by stating that “he will be cared for with the support of his family and medical professionals”.

Latifa al-Maktoum tried to escape from his father’s power three years ago by his Finnish friend Tiina Jauhiainen through. However, the attempt failed and he was caught.

