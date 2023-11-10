Human Rights | Poland’s election result has been described as “revenge of young women” – nascent government promises to repeal abortion ban

The coalition promises to overturn the 2020 decision of the Constitutional Court, which led to the country’s almost complete ban on abortion.

Polish the pro-European opposition parties have reached an agreement on a coalition, says the parties’ prime ministerial candidate Donald Tusk on Friday. The news agencies Reuters and AFP reported on the topic.

The opposition parties got a joint majority in the elections held on October 15. The majority takes the coalition one step closer to power.

Parties the coalition is politically motley, and differences of opinion can be found on public spending on the issue of abortion.

When agreeing on a coalition, the parties recorded common promises. In the agreement, the coalition promises to overturn the decision of the Constitutional Court in 2020, which led to the country’s almost complete ban on abortion.

When the policy came into effect in 2021 abortion was only possible if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or if the pregnancy poses a serious threat to the woman’s life.

The election result has been characterized in revenge of the young women.

The abortion issue is vulnerable in a party alliance that includes both Catholic social conservatives and leftists.

“Everything cannot be reduced to one denominator,” comments the question Władysław Kosiniak-Kamyszleader of the center-right Polish Peasants’ Party (PSL).

“In our agreement, we found a common denominator for the things we want to promote. They concern support for families, workers, entrepreneurs and the Polish countryside, as well as education, health care and women’s rights,” he added.

According to the chairmen, the coalition is united by, among other things, the desire to improve relations with Brussels.

“We are ready to take responsibility for Poland in the coming years,” Tusk said at a news conference on Friday. Tusk served as president of the European Council in 2014–2019.

In the agreement, the parties also promised to restore the transparency of public finances and dismantle the politicization of state-owned companies.

Polish president Andrzej Duda has given the ruling national conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) the first chance to form a government.

However, PiS lacks a majority. When all other parties have refused to cooperate, forming a government seems almost impossible.

If the prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki fails to win a vote of confidence, the parliament appoints another government.

PiS has led Poland into a bitter fight with Brussels over the principles of EU democracy, wrote, among others, Politico at the beginning of the week. The government was accused of politicizing the justice system, turning public media into ruling party propaganda, and blurring the lines between the state and the ruling party.