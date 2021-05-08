As I read the new Human Rights Watch report, which monitors the violations that Palestinians are subjected to, a set of feelings caught my attention. The report also left me a big question. I was deeply impressed by the rigorous scientific nature of the report. At the same time, the report evoked feelings of anger and deep sadness. The report is an exceptionally complete study that details not only the many methods through which a wide range of Palestinian human rights have been violated, but the ideology of arrogance that has been used to justify oppression.

Defending Palestinian human rights has always been my primary concern, and so I felt a degree of support for my work while reading Human Rights Watch’s presentation – especially as it is an international non-governmental organization – of the systematic violation of Palestinian rights in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, and even inside Israel itself. I felt a deep pain as I remembered many Palestinian victims of these policies that I had known for years, such as those who were tortured, their homes demolished, their lands confiscated, expelled and held for years without trial or who became refugees.

And I was saddened by the human rights heroes of Palestinians and Israelis that I knew, such as human rights lawyer Felicia Langer, President and Vice President of the Israeli Association for Civil and Human Rights Israel Shahak and Uri Davis, poet and mayor of Nassiriya and Israeli Knesset member Tawfiq Ziyad, and the brave mayors of the West Bank, Abdel-Jawad. Saleh and Fahd Qawasma and Muhammad Melhem. These people devoted their lives to defending justice, but they did not realize the day in which the regime they confronted with force was described by the name it deserves, in the end, which is “apartheid”.

What is new, of course, in the Human Rights Watch report is not the accusations. In fact, what is new is that the organization nullified the argument that the liberals in the United States used to analyze themselves from the responsibility to criticize Israel. When they were faced with previous reports of violations, the most common answers were: “If we refuse to accept such matters, this makes the Israelis less willing to negotiate a two-state solution with the Palestinians” or “If the Israelis continue on this path, the two-state solution will become impossible.”

The limit has been exceeded. With calculated Israeli planning, the two-state solution is no longer possible. The violations characterize the reality that exists in the entire area under Israeli control. My advice to the critics of this report is to “read it,” and stop. When one reads it, one asks himself one question: “Are Palestinians fully human beings whose lives are equal in value to the life of any other people?” And if his answer is “yes”. So he must ask himself, how can he be silent and acquiesce in the face of the horrific systematic abuse that the Palestinians have been forced to endure? How can he continue to be complacent in denying Palestinian rights, such as the sanctity of their homes, their properties, and their basic rights to life and freedom?

President of the Arab American Center – Washington