LThe tragedy experienced in Juan José Ríoswhere in some cuarterías have killed two babies, uncovered a situation of terror for the unsanitary and inhumane conditions how they had agricultural laborers living there, in addition to discovering eleven children over the age of 5 and under, who are also seriously ill and they had to be hospitalized in Los Mochis.

Coepriss opted for partially suspend 10 cuarterías while an owner or person in charge is located. It is strange that the tragedy had to happen for them to realize the infamy that was committed with these people, a sign that they do not regularly inspect these properties.

Practically all Sinaloan municipalities occupy at some point in the workforce of day laborers, which leads to wonder if there will not be more places in these unsanitary conditions that house these agricultural workers? Culiacán concentrates a lot of labor of this type, so attention will have to be paid to the matter.

