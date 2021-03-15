Protest to demand justice for the disappearance of the Ayotzinapa students in September last year. EDGARD GARRIDO / Reuters

The historical weight of the jurisdiction exercised by the courts has been so great that it is thought that few things can or should be left out of it. It is assumed that judges and courts are capable of knowing all social conflicts and resolving them properly. This assumption ignores, first, that not all human conflicts are susceptible to becoming legal disputes and, second, that the solutions reached in them are not necessarily adequate to resolve the original conflict. The criticisms made of the dominant model are not always accurate either …