Human rights Marimekko returned to its website a policy on the use of Uyghur cotton

The removal of the mention of the Uighur region from Marimekko’s website provoked a lot of discussion. Marimekko did not comment in detail on the reasons leading to the depreciation, but said that the company’s operating principles remained the same. Now the mention is again on the site in the form of a separate attachment.

Marimekko has reinstated its policy of not accepting the use of cotton produced in Xinjiang, China ‘s Uighur region, in its products. The mention is now in a separate document on production principles, which is linked on the company’s responsibility pages.

“Marimekko does not yet accept cotton in its products from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan or the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China due to human rights risks associated with cotton production, such as the use of child or forced labor,” the document says.

Among other things, the EU has imposed sanctions on China over human rights violations in Xinjiang. China, which disputed the allegations, responded quickly with its own counter-sanctions, which also targeted companies that commented directly on working conditions in Xinjiang.

For example, the Swedish clothing giant H&M was boycotted. In addition, Chinese public figures have said the end of the collaboration with Adidas, Converse and Calvin Klein, among others.

Mention Cotton produced in Xinjiang disappeared from Marimekko’s website shortly after the boycotts of companies. At that time, Marimekko did not agree to comment directly on the reason for the depreciation, but said that the company still adheres to the principles of responsible sourcing. Prior to the deletion, the mention was not in a separate document but directly on the site.

The non-governmental organization Finnwatch, which pointed out the deletion of the mention, takes note of the change made by Marimekko to its website on Twitter.

Marimekon Chairman of the Board Mika Ihamuotila commented on the uproar caused by the removal and opened the background to the decision on Tuesday In Yle’s Half Seven program.

“If we talk about why a company does certain things and sometimes fails to say something, then it may be a question – or is about overall responsibility. And sometimes you have to follow such a precautionary principle, ”Ihamuotila said.

According to Ihamuotila, maximizing responsibility requires companies to look at the whole and assess the impact of each action on the company’s employees, the environment or child labor, for example.

He was the first to report on the matter Evening News.