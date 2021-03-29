Human rights Marimekko removed Uyghur cotton policy from its website, NGO accuses the company of bending to Chinese pressure

Marimekko has previously stated on its website that it does not accept cotton from Xinjiang in its products due to human rights violations.

NGO According to Finnwatch, Marimekko has removed the mention on its website that it does not accept cotton in its products from the Uighur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang, which has been linked to forced labor.

The EU set a week ago on Monday Sanctions against China over oppression of the Uighur minority in Xinjiang. In addition to the EU, similar sanctions have been imposed by the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

China denied allegations of human rights abuses and responded quickly with its own sanctions against MEPs, EU bodies and European researchers.

Some of China’s retaliation has also targeted companies that have commented directly on working conditions in Xinjiang. For example, the Swedish clothing giant H&M has been boycotted after publicly expressing concern about the situation in the Uighur region. Since then, Chinese landlords have closed H & M’s stores and the brand’s products disappeared from the selections of Alibaba, China’s largest online store, among others. In addition, China’s most popular ride service app, Didi Chuxing, removed the chain’s store locations from its maps.

In addition to H&M, it has been retaliated against numerous other companies. Companies criticizing the repression have played their part in the rampage on Chinese social media, and Chinese public figures have said the end of the collaboration with Adidas, Converse and Calvin Klein, among others. Tencent, a Chinese technology giant that owns the gaming company Supercell, withdrew from co-operation with Burberry.

Marimekko In recent years, it has invested in China, among other things, by establishing a subsidiary in the country and opening its own online store to the market.

The company has previously stated on its website that it does not accept Xinjiang-derived cotton in its products “due to human rights violations related to cotton production”. The mention was still found on the site on March 21, but on March 26 it had disappeared. According to Finnwatch, Marimekko did not respond directly to the NGO’s request for comments, but sent in response its 2020 annual report, which still includes a reference to the Xinjiang ban on cotton.

So far, Marimekko has not responded to Helsingin Sanomat’s request for comments.

Marimekko is a member of the BCI Cotton Responsibility Certification. BCI, which had previously stopped licensing cotton producers in Xinjiang, has also removed the policy on Xinjiang from its website.