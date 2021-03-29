Human rights Magazine: Stora Enso has exported pulp to viscose mills in Xinjiang, where China persecutes Uighurs

In addition to cotton, Xinjiang also produces viscose from pulp. According to the South China Morning Post, almost all cellulose comes from Finland.

Xinjiangin the province has risen to the world’s knowledge as a place with China persecutes and commits forced labor people belonging to Uighur minorities. From the area becomes a big part of the world of cotton, but it is also made of man-made fiber material viscose.

Viscose, on the other hand, is made from cellulose, which is one of the main products of Finnish forestry companies. Hong Kong According to the South China Morning Post almost all cellulose imported to Xinjiang comes from Finland. According to the magazine, since 2017, Finnish forest companies have exported pulp to Xinjiang for more than 310 million euros.

According to the magazine, the raw materials for viscose have been exported to Xinjiang, especially by the forestry company Stora Enso. The magazine says it has received confirmation from the company that Stora Enso has exported pulp to Xinjiang. Stora Enso has stated that Zhongtai Chemical, which operates in the region, has been its customer since 2012. Zhongtai Chemical has not commented on the SCMP data.

“Over the years, we visited the company’s production facilities regularly. During our visits, we have never seen any signs of forced labor. We are still very concerned about reports of forced labor and discrimination against minorities in the Xinjiang region, ”a company spokesman has commented to the SCMP.

HS reached out to Stora Enso’s communications representative on Monday morning, saying the company had not yet commented on the matter.

According to satellite images seen by the SCMP, the viscose fiber production facilities are located kilometers away from suspected “retraining camps” for Uighur minorities, also known as detention or concentration camps.

In recent years, regional authorities have made strong efforts to increase viscose production. According to the SCMP, viscose is already exported from Xinjiang to dozens of countries.

At least one million Uighurs and others, mainly members of the Muslim minority, have been detained in Xinjiang, western China, in camps where forced labor is being commissioned and women have been sterilized, according to human rights organizations. China has vehemently denied allegations of Uighur forced labor and other human rights abuses.

European Union decided last week to impose sanctions on four Chinese authorities abuse of the Uighurs. China responded almost immediately by imposing its own sanctions on European politicians, researchers and institutions.

Following the EU’s sanctions decision, Britain, the United States and Canada also announced their own sanctions against China on Monday. For example, the United States has defined China’s actions in the Uighur region as equivalent to genocide.