Gaza has been under fire for days. Although Israel wants to take revenge on Hamas, there are also many civilian casualties in the densely populated Gaza Strip. From the disaster area, human rights lawyer Raji Sourani (69) says that he has never experienced such a fierce war. “After every impact you think you’ve been there.”
Gilad Perez
Latest update:
5:05 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Human #rights #lawyer #Gaza #immoral #army #Israelis
Leave a Reply