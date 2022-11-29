Home page politics

Of: Sandra Kathe, Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Karolin Schäfer, Moritz Serif, Tim Vincent Dicke, Nail Akkoyun, Andreas Apetz, Jan-Frederik Wendt, Christian Stör

Fierce fighting is raging in Donbass, while Russia fears Ukrainian airstrikes. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Battles in Donbass: In the center of the fighting are areas around Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

In the center of the fighting are areas around Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

The capital Kyiv is still struggling with power outages. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 07.06 a.m.: According to the UN, Russia injured or killed at least 17,023 civilians in the Ukraine war. At least 6,655 civilians were killed and at least 10,368 injured.

Ukraine war: human rights lawyer demands weapons for her country

Update from Tuesday, November 29, 06:14: Ukrainian human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviychuk, whose organization CCL won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, has called for arms supplies to her home country. “We need anti-aircraft systems. We need other types of military equipment that would help us protect our skies,” Matviychuk told the news agency AFP in Stockholm. “We must prevent new damage to critical civilian infrastructure,” she added.

+++ 10.30 p.m.: Ukraine wants to hold Russia accountable for Vladimir Putin’s campaign and its consequences. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his daily video address. “The main theme of all these events is Russia’s responsibility for war and terror,” he said, referring to talks with foreign politicians and Western institutions.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj accuses Russia of destructiveness

Selenskyj accused the Russian occupiers of destructiveness. “Well, what can one say about her? This is the true essence of these random comrades who have taken over Russia,” the head of state said of the recent attacks. After 20 years of rule, a large part of the Russian state is as ruined as if there had been a war there. “They are capable of nothing but destruction,” the president accused Russia. “And what they are doing against Ukraine now is their attempt to take revenge. To take revenge for the fact that the Ukrainians have repeatedly defended themselves against them.” Zelenskyy announced that his country would defend itself with all means in the Ukraine war.

Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting fiercely in the Donbass. (Archive image) © David Peinado/imago

War in Ukraine: Russia wants to encircle Bakhmut

+++ 9.35 p.m.: Ukrainian and Russian soldiers are engaged in heavy fighting in the Donbass. The region around Bakhmut in the Donetsk region is particularly hotly contested. The city is considered an important target for the Russian armed forces. Faced with the Ukrainian offensive, they had to withdraw from many areas.

The Russian army is about to encircle Bakhmut, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed ruler in the region, said on Russian television. According to data from CNN thousands of people live there without electricity and running water. “The situation in Bakhmut remains difficult, but our units, especially the Wagner group unit, are definitely making progress,” he claimed. The Wagner Group is a notorious mercenary force that fights alongside the Russian military.

News on the Ukraine war: “Putin uses winter as a weapon”

+++ 8.40 p.m.: At the meeting of foreign ministers in Bucharest, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects new talks about the delivery of additional air defense systems to Ukraine. He expects the message to go out from the meeting that more needs to be done in providing air defense systems, Stoltenberg said on Monday. This also applies to the delivery of spare parts and ammunition as well as the training of soldiers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine, the secretary-general said. “We must help Ukraine to defend itself against this horrible kind of warfare.” Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in recent weeks. Already on Friday (November 25) Stoltenberg emphasized that the delivery of German Patriot anti-aircraft systems would also be possible.

Ukraine War: Heavy fighting in Donbass

+++ 8 p.m.: It’s getting cold in Ukraine. But the fighting in Donbass in the east of the country is defying the cold, snow and rain. Dozens of Russian attacks are repelled by Ukrainian soldiers every day, Serhiy Cherevatyy, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Army, informed on Monday. In the center of the fighting are areas around Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

According to the spokesman, the Russian military mainly uses barrel artillery, rocket and mine launchers and tanks in its attacks. Fighter planes would also be used in support. In the contested regions, the Russian army carries out around 200 artillery strikes a day. “But despite these efforts, the enemy has not been able to break through our defenses for months,” said Cherevaty.

New on the Ukraine war: “There is no loud voice against Putin’s policies”

+++ 6.30 p.m.: In Russia there is not much resistance to the Russian Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine war – at least that is what the Ukrainian writer Andrei Kurkov thinks. “There is no loud voice against Putin’s policies, against this aggression,” neither from the people in Russia nor from outside emigrants, he said on Monday at an awards ceremony in Munich. “That’s incredible. How can a large society with such a rich culture of resistance remain silent now?”

Kurkow receives the Geschwister-Scholl-Prize for his work “Diary of an Invasion”. The war is not a good time to read books, the author said. He himself only reads with “many difficulties”; he would much rather find out about current developments or contact friends and family. With poetry, however, it is different. “People need poetry now.” Hundreds of them come together for poetry evenings in air raid shelters or subway stations. “This is a very emotional time.”

News on the Ukraine war: “We are fighting a terrorist state”

+++ 5.10 p.m.: The Russian military has carried out repeated attacks in Ukraine since the beginning of the war. In those nine months, Russia launched more than 16,000 missiles at its neighbor, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Twitter With. 97 percent of Russian attacks were aimed at civilian targets. “We are fighting a terrorist state. Ukraine will prevail and bring war criminals to justice,” the minister stressed.

Reznikov published an infographic and showed that the Russian airstrikes hit more than 12,300 settlements, 1,900 residential buildings and 200 energy infrastructure facilities. In addition, more than 500 military facilities were damaged.

News about the Ukraine war: progress in power supply in Kherson

Update from Monday, November 28, 6:53 a.m.: Ukraine, defending itself against Russian forces, has reported further progress in powering the recently liberated regional capital of Kherson in the south. In the meantime, around 17 percent of households have been connected to the electricity grid again, regional governor Yaroslav Yanuschevych announced on Sunday evening (November 27). The deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, published a photo taken in the dark on Telegram, which shows individual illuminated house windows.

News about the Ukraine war: Increase in fighting possible in the coming weeks

+++ 10.40 a.m.: An increase in fighting in Ukraine in the coming weeks is possible. This has that Institute for War Studies (ISW). The overall pace of operations along the frontline has slowed over the past few days due to deteriorating weather conditions, but is likely to pick up over the next few weeks as temperatures drop and ground freezes across the area.

News on the Ukraine war: At least 13 injured after further rocket attacks

Update from Sunday, November 27, 7:26 a.m.: Two days before the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Germany’s military support for Ukraine. Germany’s “strong support” makes a “crucial difference”.

First report from Sunday, November 27th, 6.10 a.m.: At least 13 people were injured in renewed Russian rocket attacks on the Ukrainian industrial city of Dnipro. This was announced by the military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Resnichenko, on his Telegram channel on Saturday. (mse/cs/aa/jfw/cas/ska/nak with dpa/AFP)