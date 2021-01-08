A PROMINENT human rights lawyer has admitted that she is not a Latina, after over a decade of pretending to be Puerto Rican and Colombian descent.

Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan, 43, revealed that she was born to white parents in Georgia shortly after records obtained by Prism revealed her family arrived in the United States from Ireland, Italy and Russia.

The former president of the National Lawyers Guild, who is currently senior counsel at the Latino Justice Puerto Rican Legal Defense and Education Fund, confirmed over social media that she was’ racially white ‘but added that her’ cultural identity ‘has’ always been Latinx ‘.

Taking to Twitter to respond to allegations that she had lied about her heritage for over ten years, Natasha wrote: “I am racially white, and have always said that.

“However my cultural identity was formed as a result of my family, both chosen and chosen for me, and that has always been Latinx.

“My identity is my most authentic expression of who I am and how I pay honor to the people who have formed me since I was a child.”

The bizarre revelation comes weeks after Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria was publicly shamed after was ‘outed’ on December 21 as being a white woman from Boston after years of pretending to have Spanish heritage.

Baldwin took to Instagram to address the accusations in a seven minute long rant and claimed that she is a “white woman, but ethnically, many, many things.”

Baldwin also admitted that she was in fact born in Boston and not Mallorca, however her parents lived between Spain and the US.

In the video, she explains: “I’m really lucky that I grew up speaking two different languages ​​and I’m trying to raise my kids, so they speak two languages ​​too. And that’s something very important to me especially having my family abroad. “