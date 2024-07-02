Human Rights | Julija Navalnaya, president of the International Human Rights Organization

Human rights|The organization promotes human rights in closed societies. Garry Kasparov will step down as chairman.

Russian opposition activist To Alexei Navalny widow Yulia Navalnaya has been elected president of the US-based Human Rights Foundation (HRF), an organization report.

HRF is a New York-based organization founded in 2005 that promotes human rights in closed societies such as Russia, China, Belarus and North Korea.

“I have personally witnessed what kind of threat dictatorships are both to our loved ones and to the whole world,” Navalnaya commented in the organization’s press release.

of HRF a Russian will step down from the position of chairman after three seasons Garry Kasparov. Kasparov, a former chess player and world champion, is now also a well-known opposition figure.

“I believe in a limited number of seasons, unlike the dictators we are fighting against,” Kasparov commented in the announcement.

Alexei Navalny died in captivity in February. Yulia Navalnaya promised to continue after death fighting for her husband.