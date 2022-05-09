Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Maqsoud Cruz, Chairman of the National Human Rights Authority in the UAE, announced what has been accomplished at the conclusion of the “hundred-day plan” for the founding and organizational work of the “National Commission”. For the foundational and organizational work, which successfully completed its objectives on April 22nd.

The head of the National Human Rights Authority in the UAE said: “We seek to work to preserve human rights and meet its requirements, by seeking (the authority) to launch and strengthen strategic partnerships with all government institutions that support human rights, and we announce the end of the hundred days, and we By launching the launch of the human rights work strategy concerned with addressing all human rights files, according to a well-studied agenda and tangible outputs within the framework of the proactive methodology and human rights priorities.” and societies in the United Arab Emirates.

Maqsoud Cruz continued: We have worked throughout the past period and around the clock to develop the capabilities and mechanisms to accelerate the pace of achievement of the organizational and administrative aspects necessary to achieve the “institutional readiness” of the National Human Rights Authority, where a number of organizational and foundational achievements were achieved, explaining that 4 main meetings of the Council were held. Secretaries, through which directive decisions were issued, internal regulations were approved, and the official organizational structure was approved.

He added: The “headquarters” of the National Human Rights Commission has also been approved, and it is fully equipped to be available to receive the public after 3 months, and introductory meetings have been held with a number of international delegations and representatives of diplomatic missions in the UAE, in addition to participating in a number of human rights activities internally. Externally, within the framework of introductory tours of the Authority, building bridges of communication and building a network of strategic relations.

He indicated that among the achievements were the completion of the design of the official website, the launch of social media accounts, which will serve as interactive communication tools, as well as the promotion and dissemination of a culture of human rights, by launching awareness campaigns periodically. Which will be announced and activated after 3 months, according to a list of various services, which include the “receive complaints” service, the “information sharing” service, the “submission of proposals” service, and the “inquiries” service.

He continued: In addition to what was accomplished in the “hundred days” period for the founding and organizational work, the Board of Trustees held the fourth final meeting of the “100 days” on April 21, 2022 AD, whose outputs were as follows, where the vision, mission and values ​​decision was adopted, and each of the The decision on the organizational structure, the decision on the membership of the six permanent committees and their terms of reference, and the adoption of the regulations for human and financial resources.

Develop a plan for committee meetings

Maqsoud Cruz said: “The six permanent committees were also assigned to the next stage of human rights work, by developing a plan for the meetings of the six permanent committees for the second half of 2022 AD, and setting the operational plan for the six permanent committees for the second half of 2022 AD, and the “Advisory Committee” was also cancelled. The temporary “strategic communication committee” and the temporary “strategic communication committee” to complete its tasks with the expiry of the “hundred days” period.

Cruz said: The cycle of meetings of the members of the Board of Trustees every 21 days was canceled to complete their tasks with the expiry of the “hundred days” period, and a cycle of extraordinary meetings of the members of the Board of Trustees was approved every three months as stipulated in Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 AD, And with the participation of the five representatives of government agencies who do not have the right to vote, in line with the President’s Decision (22) for the year 2021 AD regarding representatives of government agencies in the meetings of the Board of Trustees, and in line with the Paris Principles. Cruz announced that the National Human Rights Commission provides the opportunity for everyone to join the distinguished work team, ensuring equal representation of all segments in society without any discrimination, and we also invite all those interested in human rights or other specializations that serve our organizational units to visit the “Join” page Elena» on the website for registration.