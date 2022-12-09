Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE has a record full of achievements in the human rights file, which it has strengthened with its pioneering initiatives and inspiring experiences in building a state of law and institutions, spreading the values ​​of tolerance, empowering women, and protecting the rights of children, workers, and other groups. The UAE attaches great importance to developing its legislative system, and continuing its national efforts towards promoting all human rights, deriving from its cultural heritage, constitution, and legislative system that promote principles of equality and respect for rights, and support humanitarian and relief work, in line with the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. On the occasion of “International Human Rights Day”, which falls on December 10 of each year, the following report reviews the most prominent steps and achievements made by the UAE during the current year in terms of promoting and developing human rights locally and internationally.

The year 2022 witnessed major modernization and development processes regarding the legislative and regulatory system concerned with workers’ rights, through the issuance of several legislations, including decrees, laws and ministerial decisions, aimed at enhancing the protection of workers’ rights and raising their efficiency, in a way that guarantees their stability and improves the work environment that stimulates production.

The list included Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2022 regarding auxiliary service workers, Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2022 regarding insurance against unemployment, Cabinet Resolution No. 33 of 2022 regarding work-related injuries and occupational diseases, and Ministerial Resolution No. 44 of 2022 regarding health and safety. vocational and labor accommodations, Ministerial Resolution No. 43 of 2022 regarding the protection of wages, Ministerial Resolution No. 48 of 2022 regarding the organization of labor inspection procedures, Resolution No. 46 of 2022 regarding the establishment of a Collective Labor Disputes Committee, and Ministerial Resolution No. 47 of 2022 regarding the organization of procedures for labor disputes and complaints . During the past period, the state has adopted a package of important legislation, including personal status laws, civil transactions, criminal procedures, penal code, and combating discrimination and hatred, in order to keep pace with the needs and requirements of the current stage, and to be in line with international human rights conventions to which the UAE is a party. And last October, the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking issued the annual report on the UAE’s efforts to confront human trafficking crimes during the year 2021, which dealt with the activities that took place within the framework of the five pillars of the national strategy to combat human trafficking, represented in working to prevent crime, protect victims, and protect victims. And prosecute the perpetrators, and ensure that deterrent penalties are imposed on them, in addition to working to strengthen international cooperation to eradicate this crime. During the current year, the National Human Rights Committee held a number of meetings to follow up on developments in the preparation of the fourth national report for the universal periodic review of human rights.

For its part, the National Human Rights Commission announced, last January, the formation of six main committees concerned with the basic files that will be worked on for the year 2022, namely the Civil and Political Rights Committee, the Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights Committee, the Complaints, Monitoring and Field Visits Committee, and the Relations Committee. International and non-governmental organizations, the Committee for the Promotion of Human Rights Culture, and the Committee on Legal and Legislative Rights. The establishment of the Commission in August 2021 constituted one of the most important steps concerned with strengthening the system of national human rights mechanisms in the country, as the Commission is distinguished from other governmental mechanisms as a body that enjoys an independent legal personality and financial and administrative independence in the exercise of its tasks, activities and specializations in the field of human rights, and relies on its work to the Paris Principles of National Human Rights Institutions.

During the current year, the UAE continued to launch and implement ambitious national plans and projects in various fields, with the aim of achieving well-being and a decent life for citizens and residents on its lands, and providing the best levels of education, housing, health and social care for them, in addition to many initiatives that are in the interest of enhancing the presence and empowerment of women in Society, protecting the rights of children, senior citizens and people of determination.

Internationally, the UAE began its membership in the Human Rights Council for the period 2022-2024 based on the elections that took place in the General Assembly in October 2021, as it won for the third time in its history the confidence of the international community in the role of the state in contributing to enriching and developing the work and performance of the Council. During its membership in the Human Rights Council, the UAE will work to enhance and enrich the work of the Council and the important files on its agenda, and will work to intensify its cooperation with relevant countries and regional groups to meet global human rights challenges, especially with regard to climate and environmental changes, and their impact on human rights. Human rights, poverty and immigration issues, spreading hatred, intolerance and racial discrimination, in addition to working on how to benefit from harnessing technology and artificial intelligence in the service of human rights.

Last Wednesday, the capital, Abu Dhabi, hosted the official launch of the Arab Declaration to Combat All Forms of Violence against Women and Girls, with broad Emirati, Arab and international participation, which called for commitment to adopting strategies that would address the problem of violence against women and achieve security, safety, well-being, prosperity, progress and peace in Arab societies.

International acclaim

International praise continues for the UAE’s pioneering efforts to promote human rights, through its humanitarian role that transcends borders and continents. During the current year, it continued its civilized humanitarian policy and mission based on extending a helping hand to affected communities around the world through relief and humanitarian programs and projects that alleviate the suffering of the residents of those communities and promote their development. For example, last May, the UAE provided urgent humanitarian aid worth 35 million dirhams to brotherly Somalia to support development efforts. It also ran an air bridge carrying integrated food baskets and basic medical supplies, as well as a medical team and a field hospital to provide relief to the victims of the Afghanistan earthquake. Last July, the UAE allocated $25 million to support Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem to expand the scope of its medical services. During the current year, it provided humanitarian relief aid to Ukrainian civilians affected by the crisis in Ukraine.