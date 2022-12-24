Human Rights | In Peru, they want to cancel protective measures regarding the native inhabitants

The bill, introduced in Congress amid political chaos, would eliminate existing reservations for uncontacted tribes and prevent the creation of new ones.

In Peru a bill has been submitted to the country’s Congress that would remove the legal protections granted to indigenous people, The Guardian – the newspaper says.

The proposal would eliminate existing reservations and prevent the establishment of new ones. Reservations have been established for tribes that have little or no contact with the outside world.

“I’ve never seen such a malicious bill in the 30 years I’ve been working for indigenous rights,” Anthropologist Beatriz Huertas said.

From the outside world people living apart do not have sufficient protection against common diseases such as colds or influenza.

If the bill goes through, it would cause “genocide,” according to the Peruvian indigenous people’s advocacy organization. The indigenous inhabitants are already facing threats from, for example, forest companies and illegal miners.

Behind the bill are, for example, influential business actors operating in Northern Peru, who have, for example, denied the existence of isolated tribes.

The bill was given to Congress at a time when Peru is still living in chaotic times Pedro Castillo after being ousted. The fear of those who defend the rights of indigenous people is that the bill will be passed in the middle of a confused situation.