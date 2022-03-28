Human rights In its annual report, Amnesty criticizes Finland for, among other things, translaims: “Finland must take its recommendations on its human rights situation seriously”

Amnesty International criticizes Finland for basic security and translaim. The organization emphasizes that Finland must take seriously the international recommendations concerning its own human rights situation.

“Finland must take seriously the international recommendations concerning its own human rights situation,” the organization says in a press release.

“The best way to support the international human rights system is to implement international recommendations without delay. Now the bodies monitoring human rights agreements have to repeat their recommendations to Finland from year to year on, for example, violence against women, the level of basic security, the legal protection of asylum seekers and the rights of conscientious objectors and Sámi people, ”Amnesty Finland’s Director of Human Rights Niina Laajapuro says in a press release.

According to him, the reform of the translate registered in the government program is also constantly delayed.

“Right now, there is a danger that change will exclude children and young people from the law. When the law is reformed, it must be done in such a way that human rights obligations are met. ”

Others In its annual report, the organization states that Russia’s hostilities in Ukraine are based on systematic human rights abuses.

The attack on Ukraine is a flagrant violation of international law, according to the human rights organization, and the silencing of human rights defenders, the independent media and civil society has created a fertile ground for hostilities.

“The human rights catastrophe caused by the war of aggression in Russia is a continuation of the movement that has shaped Europe in a shocking direction over the past year. European states have been utterly incapable of tackling growing inequality and repression by authoritarian leaders, which has led to a significant deterioration in human rights, ”says Laajapuro.

Amnesty recalls that, in addition to Russia and Belarus, freedom of expression and the press were severely restricted in many other countries.

Politicians harassed journalists on hundreds of fictitious defamation charges in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia. In Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Slovenia, on the other hand, the independence of broadcasters has been curtailed, and Turkey remains one of the countries with the highest number of journalists.

According to the human rights organization, the war in Ukraine has revealed double standards in the reception of refugees. At the beginning of the year, European states opened their borders to people fleeing war from Ukraine. According to Amnesty, the reception is the complete opposite of the immigration policy pursued in Europe during 2021.