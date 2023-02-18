Human Rights | In Iran, there was a march in memory of those executed

It was the largest anti-government protests in weeks.

in Iran the demonstrators have marched in numerous cities in memory of the demonstrators who were executed, the BBC reports.

It was the largest anti-government protests in weeks. The demonstrations started last fall, when Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s chastity police.

Materials uploaded to social media show that demonstrations were organized in the capital Tehran and the city of Karaj, among others. The protesters shouted their slogans and the names of the executed men.

Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini were executed after being sentenced to paramilitary for the death of a member of the group.

In all, at least 529 protesters have died in the protests, according to the Human Rights Activists’ News Agency. In addition, nearly 20,000 have been arrested or detained.