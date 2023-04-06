Human Rights | In Finland, it was considered that the lawsuit against Hungary would not be defended because of the NATO process

The Cabinet Office says that Finland supports the EU Commission’s case against Hungary, but according to STT’s information, Finland considered deviating from the Marini government’s human rights policy.

in Finland according to STT’s information, a deviation from the normal human rights policy was considered due to the sensitive phase of the NATO process.

The question concerned whether Finland would report Sanna Marini (sd) during the government, that he supports the EU Commission’s lawsuit against Hungary.

The reason for the lawsuit is a Hungarian law that makes it illegal to talk about homosexuality and transgenderism in schools and in the media. Hungary has justified its law with child protection, but according to the EU Commission’s view, it violates basic and human rights as well as lower-level EU regulation.

Countries must be notified no later than Thursday of a written intervention, with which they can support either Hungary or the Commission if they wish.

At a later stage, the member states still have the opportunity to come to the side of the Commission’s position orally, but the decision not to defend it in writing would have at least postponed the decision until the next government term.

The decision would have been a clear departure from the human rights policy of the Sanna Marini government.

Finland’s subsequent behavior would therefore have decided what kind of deviation the matter would have remained in the long line of human rights policy.

Possible The sensitivities regarding NATO and the elections came to the fore at the preparatory meeting on the matter on March 22. There were at least officials from the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Culture, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Everyone was of the opinion of the participating ministries that it would be in line with Finland’s policy to participate in this. But that this is a matter where the decision on whether to participate is certainly political,” one official source describes to STT.

After this, the matter has been transferred primarily to the responsibility of the Prime Minister’s Office. According to the information STT received from various sources, it was already time to prepare for the fact that the lawsuit cannot be advanced this time.

“VNK [valtioneuvoston kanslia] announced last week that participation would be out of the question this time,” STT is told.

Finally, at the end of last week, the signatures and other steps regarding Finland’s NATO membership seemed to be progressing to the finish line.

On Friday, Sweden released information about supporting the lawsuit. In the Cabinet of Ministers’ office, a decision was made to defend the lawsuit on Monday.

Finland the position on the case concerning Hungary will eventually proceed according to the long human rights line, but in the consideration made at different stages, the case related to the policy of the European Union and the NATO process seem to have been mixed up in Finland during the preparation.

On Monday, STT asked the prime minister for a comment on the Hungarian lawsuit, but his cabinet referred the matter to the state secretary responsible for EU affairs To Jari Luodo. Luoto said that the matter has progressed purely in civil service preparation.

The information about the final decision to support the lawsuit came to STT from Luodo, who said it was made on Monday before STT called.

“This has been in preparatory processing at another official level, and only then did it actually come here for me to outline. And let’s take it forward at this point,” Luoto said.

STT has not been able to confirm from different sources at which level the state leadership has been informed about the matter at different stages. Luoto agreed to be interviewed on Monday, but he could not be reached again on Wednesday.

European Minister Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) the interview was not arranged on Wednesday with a quick schedule.

The minister’s assistant replied to STT on Tuppurainen’s behalf by text message that the matter has been prepared at the official level as usual and in Tuppurainen’s opinion, Finland is justified in participating in the lawsuit.

After this, STT asked via text message when the matter first came to the minister’s attention and whether any kind of political guidance was given in the matter. Tuppurainen did not get any more answers to these questions.

European law professor Juha Raitio considers that the decision not to participate in the lawsuit would have been a deviation in Finland’s long state human rights line.

Thinking like a chess game, the Finnish side’s intervention would not have produced legal damage to the final result, he says. In any case, the Commission’s infringement action will proceed to the EU Court of Justice and will be resolved there even without Finland’s support.

However, Raitio points out that the rights of sexual and gender minorities are linked to the rule of law through human rights, which cannot be maintained without them. According to him, if Finland had not announced that it would defend the lawsuit, it would have signaled something extraordinary.

“From a legal point of view, I don’t think this is a problematic question in terms of interpretation. Yes, Hungary is violating the EU’s values ​​towards gays and trans people here,” he says.

Finland Raitio illustrates the long line of human rights policy by highlighting how Juha Sipilä The (central) government prepared for Finland’s 2019 presidency of the EU Council a line promoting the rule of law as the theme of the presidency.

Finland has also previously defended the Commission’s infringement lawsuits related to Poland’s rule of law problems.