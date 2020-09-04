Human rights Huuhkajat made Finnish sports history by kneeling for human rights: “We are very proud of the courageous gesture of our national team”

“Racism is a serious problem, and silence is not an option,” Tim Sparv recalled in a video for the Finnish national football team.

Finland the national football team Owls made history on Thursday by taking a stand for human rights before the League of Nations match against Wales.

The Finnish and Welsh teams knelt before the start of the match, which was Huuhkaji’s first at the renovated Olympic Stadium. It is known that this is the first time that the Finnish national team has taken a stand against racism.

“Racism is a serious problem and silence is not an option. In this way, the Finnish national football team wanted to show its support for the Black lives matter movement, ”the captain of the Finnish national team Tim Sparv told the national team on video after the match.

Sparv says the national team wanted to pay attention to structural racism in the world.

“Professional athletes have an excellent opportunity to make a better impact on society. I am proud to be part of the team today, who does not hide, but rather wants to be involved and make the world better, “said Sparv.

Sparv has previously spoken out in favor of human rights and has marveled at, among other things, U.S. police violence. Sparv was reportedly also behind the national team’s gesture.

The Football Association will inform the Welsh team and the representative of the European Football Association Uefa in advance of the national team’s gesture.

“We are very proud of our national team’s courageous gesture and stance against racism,” the Football Association’s communications manager Taru Nyholm says.

“Players are modern top athletes who take advantage of their position to make the world a better place with football.”

The match between Finland and Wales was played in an empty Olympic Stadium.

In the past, Finnish teams have taken a stand on behalf of human rights, including HJK and HIFK, by kneeling in exercises and posting pictures of the gesture on social media.