His name was brutally added to a list already long as a day without bread: Felix Vasquez, general secretary of rural workers in Honduras, indigenous leader and environmental activist, was gunned down at his home this weekend, before the eyes of his children. Saturday, December 26, at 8:30 p.m., a squadron of four men, hooded and equipped with machetes and firearms, entered the Vasquez house, in the Ocotal neighborhood, in Santiago de Puringla, in the State of La Paz. They beat several people present, details the website of the Committee of Families of Detained and Disappeared in Honduras (Cofadeh), reporting the testimony of witnesses. The attackers then shot the activist.

A photo has since toured social networks and the online press. We see Felix Vasquez campaigning, red T-shirt, cap screwed to his head and microphone in hand. The image is recent – he wears the blue paper mask required in these times of health crisis. No legend indicates in the name of which battle it intervenes when the apparatus seizes it with speech. This man in his sixties led several at the same time.

An accusing statement against the Honduran state

Like Berta Caceres, an award-winning Honduran activist for her environmental fight and shot in 2016 as she battled a hydroelectric dam project threatening indigenous populations, Felix Vasquez was a Lenca indigenous. Like her too, he was a defender of human rights and the environment, committed to the grabbing of resources and land suffered by indigenous populations and rural workers. Recently he had declared “Concerned about the occupation of natural reserve areas, such as the El Jilguero watershed, by large landowners”, which threatens more than 300 indigenous families, AFP reports. Felix Vasquez, finally, had recently decided to enter politics as a pre-candidate for a deputy seat for the Freedom and Refoundation (Free) party during the November 2021 elections.

On Sunday, member organizations of the Coalition Against Impunity (CCI) denounced the implicit complicity of the Honduran state in his assassination. ” The indigenous and peasant organizations of La Paz who fight for access to land are constant targets of military, police and paramilitary forces located in the area, responsible for defending the interests of extractivist groups and landowners ”, they write in an accusatory statement.

More than 130 environmental activists killed between 2009 and 2019

The country, in fact, is one of the deadliest for those who hamper its mechanics. In a report published in July, the NGO Global Witness estimates that more than 130 environmental activists were killed there between 2009 and 2019. Eighty-five journalists were also killed between 2001 and September 2020, according to the Committee for the free expression (C-Libre).

Despite alerts and denunciations, the number of victims continues to increase. On September 27, José Antonio Teruel, 72, member of the Honduran Alliance for the Defense and Development of Forests, was murdered in his home, along with his wife and brother-in-law. On the same day, Luis Almendares, 35, a freelance journalist, was shot dead by two unknown men on motorcycles. The man had repeatedly reported to the authorities that he was threatened with death. Berta Caceres and José Antonio Teruel too. Felix Vasquez knew he was in similar danger. “Since 2017, he had filed a complaint before the national authorities for permanent political persecution”, assures the CCI.“The state organs responsible for ensuring his security have never responded to his appeal. ”