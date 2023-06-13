Human Rights | Finland receives reprimands from Amnesty for health care inequality – a recent report on the problems was published

According to Amnesty, Finland does not protect the right to health equally for everyone.

Amnesty criticizes the Finnish healthcare system for its inequality. Amnesty International has published a report on the issue today.

According to it, Finland does not protect the right to health equally and thus violates its human rights obligations. The report shows that Finland has received recommendations from international human rights treaty monitoring bodies regarding deficiencies in healthcare.

Two hundred people from different parts of Finland were interviewed for the report. Respondents were asked about their experiences of applying for and using health services. The people interviewed by Amnesty describe their experiences in a harsh way:

“Yes, the truth is that people can’t see a doctor”, and not really a nurse either.

“I have tried to call the health center. It’s always been the case that they call back, but then they don’t necessarily call back.”

“I know many people my age” who have also fallen into the poverty trap because of it.

Amnesty’s expert on economic and social rights Mariko Sato according to the report, it was noticed that there is no trust in the Finnish health care system.

“We met a huge number of people from all over Finland who were really worried about whether they could get the necessary treatment when they were sick,” says Sato.

Amnesty according to the report, by signing international human rights agreements, Finland is committed to guarantee everyone an equal right to adequate health care. However, in Amnesty’s opinion, this will not happen.

According to the report, the Finnish healthcare system is unequal. Those covered by occupational health care and others who use private health services get treatment faster than, for example, people with low incomes and the unemployed.

According to Mariko Sato, we should get rid of the inequality in the system so that everyone’s right to health is realized.

“This is the result of a long-term development that has led to such serious inequality in health care that the human rights organization must pay attention to this.”

In its report, Amnesty recommends, among other things, that the government and parliament strengthen basic health care and ensure its coverage and affordability.

Last over the years, Finland has received recommendations for the development of the current health care system from international monitoring bodies of human rights treaties. In 2021, the TSS Committee, which oversees the UN Convention on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, pointed out to Finland that certain groups of people had a harder time getting the care they needed.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child also recently gave Finland a recommendation to secure children’s access to health services more effectively. The committee paid special attention to children living in poverty.