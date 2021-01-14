Human rights Finland granted residence permits to Iraqi family at risk of return, EIT closes case

A year ago, the European Court of Human Rights suspended the return of the family pending an appeal. Shortly afterwards, Finland will also have residence permits for three family members.

European The European Court of Human Rights (EIT) has closed the appeal of an Iraqi family because Finland granted a permanent residence permit to a family at risk of return.

The EIT therefore does not comment on whether the repatriation of the family from Finland to its home country would have violated the family’s human rights.

The family had complained to the EIT that the return would have been in breach of the articles of the ECHR, which protect everyone’s right to life and prohibit torture and other inhuman treatment.

The EIT suspended in February 2020, the removal of the family from Finland to Iraq.

Complaints there were two. In one, the appellant was a married couple, in the other their adult son.

The family said it had been severely persecuted in Iraq and the lives of family members are under threat.

The father of the family was once a high-ranking officer in Iraq. He was from Iraq Saddam Hussein member of the Ba’ath party that ruled during the period.

Family according to the persecution began when the father refused to join the paramilitary forces of Badr.

An attempt was made to murder the father, and in this connection his leg was injured. The wife, in turn, was abducted.

The family’s escape from Iraq, according to complaints, did not end the persecution. The father and his two sons were sentenced, according to the family, to life imprisonment for treason.

When one of the boys tried to return to Iraq in 2017 before the treason, Badr tried to murder him, the family continued. In July 2019, the father’s brother was shot to death.

The family are Sunni Muslims, and both Badr and Iraqi authorities are persecuting Sunnis, the family said.

Finnish Immigration Service rejected the family’s asylum applications in March 2017 and ordered everyone to be returned to Iraq. The negative decision remained in force in the administrative courts.

However, the family made a new application on the basis of international protection. This application, too, was rejected by the Finnish Immigration Service in May 2019, and the family was ordered to be returned to Iraq.

The family’s complaint to the EIT was based on the fact that, under the ECHR, States Parties may not return anyone to a country where their lives are threatened or where they are at risk of torture or other inhuman treatment.

In February 2020, the EIT ruled that appellants could not be returned until it had had time to deal with the case. The purpose of the prohibition is to prevent a possible irreversible infringement.

Just a couple of months after that, in April 2020, Finland granted the couple a permanent residence permit. A couple of months after that, permission was also granted to the adult boy.

To the Iraqis cases involving asylum seekers have recently been much in the public eye due to the false death of the EIT cheating.

On Monday in Helsinki the district court began proceedings allegations that an Iraqi family provided false information to the Helsinki Administrative Court and the EIT. As a result, Finland received a decision in November 2019 to violate the articles on the protection of life and the prohibition of torture.

The family had claimed that the man who received a negative asylum decision from Finland would have been killed in Iraq shortly after his return in December 2017. In fact, the man is alive.

Now the man’s daughter and ex-son-in-law are on charges of, among other things, aggravated fraud and aggravated forgery.

The daughter admits that she lied of his father’s death, but the son-in-law denies having anything to do with the scam.