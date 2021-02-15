Human rights Finland aspires to become a member of the UN Human Rights Council

The main message of the Finnish campaign emphasizes the universality of human rights.

Finland is aiming for the Nordic countries to be a candidate for the UN Human Rights Council for the period 2022–2024, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs says in a press release. Elections will be held in October 2021 at the UN General Assembly.

Finland’s campaign themes are women’s and girls’ rights, new technologies and digitalisation, climate change and education as human rights, the press release states. The main message of the campaign A Diverse World, Universal Human Rights emphasizes the universality of human rights.

“As a member of the Human Rights Council, Finland wants to work on a common front with countries defending human rights to find lasting solutions to global challenges. Climate change and pandemics are further increasing inequality and global interdependence. The importance of defending human rights on a global scale will grow more and more, ”the Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto says in a press release.

Finland has worked long-term to promote human rights for decades, the press release says.

Established in 2006, the Human Rights Council is the UN’s main human rights body.

The Council has 47 members, elected by country group for three-year terms. Finland was a member of the Human Rights Council in 2006–2007.

Finland is currently an observer in the Human Rights Council.