Human rights “Executes thousands, oppresses, tortures” – This is how Finnish Olympic athletes were denied a trip to China

The information package distributed by the Olympic Committee to the race team does not cover the dark sides of China.

Finland head coach of the national hockey team Jukka Jalonen compared at a news conference in Beijing on Sunday Marko Anttilan treatment of ‘human rights violations’. The spring 2019 World Cup hero will be held in Beijing in corona isolation, even though he is completely healthy and asymptomatic.

However, the host country on the Chinese human rights crime scale in Lempäälä’s treatment of the gentle giant is at the level of a mosquito series. The country’s achievements in this area are well documented.

Also in Finland Human rights issues related to China have been on the agenda during and after the Games, and the Minister of Sports, for example Antti Kurvisen The (central) plan to travel to the Games was also heavily criticized for this aspect.

Before the Beijing Games, the Finnish Olympic Committee decided that it did not cover up the ethical problems of this year’s Olympic organizer. In China, Ilta-Sanomat received an information package with one page dedicated to the country’s human rights situation. The package is distributed for reading to every Finnish athlete or background person accredited to the Olympic team.

The material does not iron China. Here are excerpts:

“The human rights situation in China has deteriorated. China is using its power to undermine the human rights situation around the world. “

“China is known to issue and execute thousands of death sentences each year. It executes more people than all the other countries combined. ”

“Torture is common.”

Material also tells of the oppression of the Uighur population in Xinjiang Province. Since 2017, up to a million Uighurs have been arrested and a huge number of people have been imprisoned in prison camps without a final, time-bound sentence.

Sexual minorities will also be included in the information package. Their oppression is very common, and same-sex marriages are illegal.

The China material compiled for the Olympic Committee by human rights organizations does not iron the giant of the East down.

Director of Communications of the Olympic Committee Mika Noronen notes that Ilta-Sanomat has seized authentic material and has not concealed it in any way.

“Before each race trip, we are routinely in contact with human rights and environmental organizations, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Security Police, from both a security and accountability perspective. That material in the information package has been compiled from the reports we have received from human rights organizations, ”says Noronen.

He recalls that the material in the information package is a different matter from the official view of the Olympic Committee.

“It’s an information package distributed to the race team. The Olympic Committee’s own views are always expressed by its own management.”

Olympic Committee chairman Jan Vapaavuori In a recent interview with Yle Sport, he called for a strong emphasis on human rights perspectives when racing hostages are distributed.

The following five Olympic Games will be held in Western democracies: 2024 in France, 2026 in Italy, 2028 in the United States and 2032 in Australia. Several candidates are applying for the 2030 Winter Games, none of whom are undemocratic in their social model.

