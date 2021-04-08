Thursday, April 8, 2021
Human rights European Court of Human Rights: Compulsory vaccinations can be ordered in a democracy

April 8, 2021
This is a preliminary ruling led to a complaint from Czech families about compulsory vaccination of their children.

European the human rights court ruled on Thursday that in democratic societies, people can be forced to be vaccinated, according to the AFP news agency.

In its opinion, the Court stated that Czech health policy is in the best interests of children and that vaccines can be considered essential in a democratic society.

“The goal must be to protect every child from serious illness with either a vaccine or a herd shelter.”

The Court therefore concluded that there had been no violation of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights concerning respect for private life.

European the human rights court ruled for the first time on compulsory vaccinations against pediatric diseases.

Experts believe the solution could affect vaccine policy in a coronavirus pandemic. The ruling may contribute to making coronavirus vaccines mandatory.

The Czech Republic stipulates that children must be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B and measles, among others.

Parents who had appealed to the Human Rights Court had been fined for failing to vaccinate and children had been denied access to kindergarten.

