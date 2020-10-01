Human rights Der Spiegel: Top Belarusian basketball player arrested over protest against Lukashenko

The Olympic athlete was arrested at Minsk Airport.

Belarus presidential Alexander Lukashenko a basketball player who took part in anti-protests Jelena Leutšanka has been arrested, German newspaper Der Spiegel reported the source of the human rights organization Viasna. Leutshanka, 37, has represented Belarus in two Olympics and played in the U.S. Women’s WNBA League.

According to Viasna, Leutshanka tried to leave Belarus when she was arrested at Minsk airport. According to Viasna, the arrest is scheduled to last fifteen days.

Leutšanka has taken part in protests against Lukashenko and, together with more than six hundred other athletes, signed a petition calling for a re-election to Belarus and an end to the violence.