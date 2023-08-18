Among alleged abuses committed in a PM operation are summary executions, invasion and destruction of homes

O CNDH (National Human Rights Council) carried out a task force on the 2nd and 3rd fairs (14 and 15.Aug.2023) to collect testimonies from relatives of people killed during Operation Escudo, in Baixada Santista, coast of São Paulo. The police action began on July 27 and left 18 people dead.

In a public note released on Thursday (17.Aug), the council said it had received reports of “summary executions, torture, invasion of homes, destruction of homes and other abuses and excesses practiced by the security forces”. Here is the full document (315 KB).

The text stated that accusations of denial of access to information for the families of victims and violation of the right to mourning were recurrent. “Several family members stated that the bodies were delivered in sealed coffins, and in many cases it was not possible to recognize the family member who would be buried.”.

The commission that heard the reports was formed by the president of the CNDH, André Carneiro Leão, by the counselor Darcy Costa and by the technical advisor Maurício Vieira. They listened to leaders from the affected communities and families of the victims.

“From the reports of family members and community leaders, there are signs of opposition to the Basic Principles of the UN [Organização das Nações Unidas] for use of force by law enforcement professionals”, accused the document.

Operation Shield was a reaction by the PMSP (Military Police of the State of São Paulo) to the death of soldier Patrick Bastos Reis, from Rota – an elite battalion. He was shot and killed in Guarujá on 27 July. According to the SSP (Secretary of Public Security) of São Paulo, the agent was hit while patrolling in a community.

On Thursday (17.Aug), PF (Federal Police) delegate Thiago Selling da Cunha was also attacked by criminals in Guarujá. He was shot in the head while executing a search and seizure warrant in the Vila Zilda community. The delegate was sent to Hospital Santo Amaro, in the same city. According to the health unit, his condition is serious.

When contacted, the SSP said that Operation Escudo takes place in accordance with the law and that any deviations will be investigated.

With information from Brazil Agency.