Human rights China’s largest ride service attacks H&M defending Uighurs: removes clothing store locations from maps

In China, resistance to Western companies commenting on the human rights situation in Xinjiang is intensifying.

China’s Didi Chuxing, the most popular riding service app, has removed the locations of H & M’s stores in Sweden from its app’s maps, Reuters reports.

According to Reuters, this is a response to H & M’s public criticism of the way people are treated in Xinjiang Province.

On Friday, Did’s search operations did not show any H&M stores in major Chinese cities, Reuters reported.

Didi Chuxing did not immediately comment on what happened.

Action against H&M began this week with the distribution on social media of the company’s policy last year that it would no longer source cotton from Xinjiang.

The company has justified its position on the grounds that it cannot be sure that the cotton does not come from forced labor camps.

Human rights organizations according to at least one million Uighurs and other people belonging mainly to Muslim minorities have been imprisoned in camps in Xinjiang in western China. According to reports, forced labor is being carried out in the camps and women have been sterilized.

For example, the United States has defined China’s actions in the Uighur region as genocide.

The Chinese administration has denied the allegations as false. It calls the camps training centers to help those lost in religious extremism, Reuters says.

According to Reuters, e-commerce giant Alibaba, e-commerce app Meituan and search engine Baidu map app have also all removed H&M from their listings.

China has already put pressure on a number of trademarks that have criticized the oppression of minorities in Xinjiang.

In China, the sports brand Nike and the luxury brand Burberry, for example, have been hit by public outcry.

European Union Foreign Ministers confirmed the imposition of sanctions this week four Chinese authorities on the treatment of Uighurs.

China responded to this almost immediately by imposing its own sanctions on European politicians and scholars.

Following the EU’s sanctions decision, Britain, the United States and Canada also announced their own sanctions against China on Monday.

Many Chinese public figures have also said the end of the collaboration with Adidas, Converse and Calvin Klein. Tencent, which owns the gaming company Supercell, has withdrawn from the partnership with Burberry.