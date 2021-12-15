Human rights Children’s ears were clenched without anyone knowing what they were doing – Deaf people have been subjected to serious human rights abuses in Finland, says a recent report

Experimental ear surgeries performed on children in the 1960s did not improve hearing. Scholars make recommendations for dealing with injustices in the truth and reconciliation process.

To the deaf and a recent report on violations of the rights of sign languages ​​highlights a wide range of injustices committed from the 20th century to the present day.

For example, sterilizations, abortions, and forced ear surgeries were performed for racially hygienic reasons since the 1920s.

Although some time has passed since the events, negative attitudes towards the birth of deaf children are still not left behind.

Interviews conducted in the research material revealed that these views are still encountered in health care.

Clearance led by the University of Helsinki, five universities and ten researchers. It paves the way for a state reconciliation process with the deaf and sign language community under the government program.

Research shows that the deaf and sign language community has been subjected to a wide range of direct and indirect discrimination and injustices from the 20th century to the present day, with extremely serious human rights violations.

“Finnish society can be seen as collectively responsible for these injustices,” says an assistant professor at the University of Helsinki. Hisayo Katsui.

Researchers present key recommendations for action to address injustices in the truth and reconciliation process.

According to the researchers, the question of whether or not to start the truth and reconciliation process is no longer relevant.

“As the preparation of the truth and reconciliation process has already reached the preliminary investigation stage, the deaf and sign language community has a legitimate expectation that their injustices will be dealt with in some way in Finnish society. The process of truth and reconciliation has already started in such a way that it can no longer be canceled, ”the report states.

In the research material the injustices experienced by the deaf and sign language were divided into two groups: measures taken for racially hygienic reasons and structural injustices in society.

Measures taken for racial hygiene purposes to eliminate deafness included a ban on marriage, sterilizations, abortions, and ear surgeries.

According to the material, sterilization or abortion could have been performed, for example, in connection with surgery, without the person having been told about it. It could also be that in order to get a marriage license, you had to agree to be sterilized.

Researchers highlight in particular the operations performed on deaf children and the departmental rehabilitation related to hearing rehabilitation, which can be considered unethical according to current knowledge.

“Things that have happened in hearing rehabilitation should be clarified, as the acts have mainly targeted children,” the study concludes.

The research material describes, for example, experimental ear surgeries performed on children, which were performed at least in the 1960s. Ear surgeries were performed, for example, on students at the Oulu School for the Deaf, and their purpose is not known to the participants or patients. According to the study participants, the surgeries did not improve hearing.

I watched according to the participants at that time did not receive enough information about what they were about to undertake and the possibility of deciding on their cuts. He understands the current polyphonic debate cochlear implant against this background.

Today, almost everyone who is born deaf receives an inner ear implant in surgery.

“There is a time in the past when unnecessary surgeries have been performed on deaf people. As a continuation of this, some see that further attempts are being made to correct the defect from a medical point of view. In a detached context, the inner ear implant obviously looks different, ”Katsui describes.

“It is important that community members are equal in the process of truth and reconciliation,” Katsui added.

Structural injustices were found in the study guidance of the deaf and sign language speakers, structural barriers to career choice, education, deficiencies in sign language teaching and the environment, employment and working life experience, and interpretation and sign language services.

The report makes recommendations for a process of truth and reconciliation that would address eradication efforts against deafness and sign language culture.

The teaching of speech supplanted sign language in most schools for the deaf from the 1890s onwards. Teacher Helena Arrhenius lets the deaf boy feel with his hand how the throat moves during a certain sound. With the other hand, the boy tries his own throat. The picture is from Turku’s deafest school in the spring of 1901.

According to the recommendations, those involved in the process should be guaranteed, among other things, appropriate psychosocial support in their own language, training should be provided for key actors before agreeing on the details of the process, and the perpetrators’ social context should be taken into account.

State considers that a reconciliation process should be launched on the basis of the findings set out in the report, according to Katsu.

“Of course, there are individuals, people or government officials who could be prosecuted. Behind it, however, is a social mindset, attitude, and prejudice. That is why society is responsible for this and we see it as important that it is fully involved in the process, ”says Katsui.

