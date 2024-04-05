“Human Rights” calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Geneva (Union)

Yesterday, during the 55th session of the Council held at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted 5 resolutions, including a text calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and affirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and establishing their independent state, and urging countries to prevent the continued transfer. Forced access to Palestinians into or from Gaza, and to stop selling or transferring weapons to Israel.

The five resolutions relate to the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, the work of children’s rights, comprehensive social protection, the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, Israeli decisions, and settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The Permanent Representative of Pakistan, Bilal Ahmed, said that the text did not witness any change compared to the previous resolution adopted by the Council in the last session, but voting on it is an affirmation of the importance of the Palestinians’ right to establish their state, especially with the events taking place in the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the resolution on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, which was voted on based on the draft resolution submitted by Pakistan to the Council, the Council adopted the resolution by a majority of 28 votes to 6 against, with 13 abstentions, and called on Israel as the existing authority. The Council also called on Israel to immediately lift the siege of the Gaza Strip and all other forms of collective punishment.

The resolution called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the Council also called on all states to take immediate measures to prevent the continued forced transfer of Palestinians into or from Gaza, and to stop the sale, transfer and transfer of weapons, ammunition and other military equipment to Israel, and requested the independent international investigation commission on the ground The occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and Israel submit a report on each of the direct or indirect transfers or indirect sales of weapons, ammunition, spare parts, components and dual-use materials to Israel, the occupying power, and submit its report to the Council at its 59th session.

Regarding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, the Council adopted a resolution by a majority of 42 votes to 2, with 3 abstentions, calling on Israel, the occupying power, to immediately end its occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and to remove and address any obstacles to the political independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Palestine. He reaffirmed his support for the solution based on the existence of two Palestinian and Israeli states living side by side in peace and security. The Council urged all countries to take the necessary measures to enhance the work of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and decided to keep the issue under consideration.