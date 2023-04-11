Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Human Rights | California is following other liberal states and starting stockpiling abortion pills

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Human Rights | California is following other liberal states and starting stockpiling abortion pills

It is a challenge to the decision of a federal judge in the state of Texas to revoke the marketing authorization of the commonly used abortion drug mifepristone.

Stateside The state of California has started stockpiling abortion drugs, says the state’s governor Gavin Newsom. California follows the liberal states of Massachusetts and Washington with its solution.

It is a counter-appeal from a federal judge in the state of Texas Matthew Kacsmary too for the decision to withdraw the marketing authorization of the commonly used abortion drug mifepristone. The US Department of Justice has appealed the decision.

Newsom says the state of California has obtained more than two million doses of misoprostol.

