Friday, March 31, 2023
Human Rights | Bills restricting the rights of trans people are being considered in almost every state in the USA

March 31, 2023
There are currently a total of 260 anti-trans bills pending in different US states.

Stateside laws undermining the rights of gender and sexual minorities have increased over the past year. The target has especially been trans people.

There are currently a total of 260 anti-trans bills pending in different states, and they are in all but two states, says the fund manager of the Trans Formations Project organization Holly Parsons for STT.

According to Parsons, 69 bills in 21 states have passed this year.

Today is the International Day of Trans Visibility, the purpose of which is to draw attention to the achievements, everyday life and human rights situation of trans people.

