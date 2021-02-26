Human rights Biden stressed the importance of human rights in his call to the King of Saudi Arabia

The U.S. administration is expected to release an intelligence report accusing the Saudi Crown Prince of being behind the carnage of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashogg.

The United States president Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday by the King of Saudi Arabia To Salman the country is committed to defending its allies, says the White House. During the first call by the heads of state, Biden also stressed the importance of human rights.

The U.S. administration is expected to publish a Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggin intelligence report on the massacre. News channel NBC News said earlier, according to sources, that an unpublished report accuses the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salmanin behind the murder.

According to news channel sources, bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, is said to have accepted the murder of Khashogg.

The United States the CIA intelligence service has previously linked Crown Prince bin Salman to murder. However, he has denied his own personal connection to bloodshed.

Initially, Mediainfo estimated that the report would be published as early as Thursday. However, according to AFP news agency, the release is now expected to take place no earlier than Friday.

Biden has emphasized his desire to “recalibrate” relations between the two countries. Among other things, he is to be in contact with King Salman in the future, unlike his predecessor’s ex-president Donald Trump, who instead had close distances to Crown Prince bin Salman.

Call during which Biden and the 85-year-old king of Saudi Arabia spoke, according to the White House, of “the U.S. commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory”. According to the White House, Saudi Arabia has been attacked by troops united in Iran.

However, the President of the United States also reaffirmed the importance the United States attaches to universal human rights and the rule of law.

A call between Biden and Salman had already been awaited, as Biden, who took office more than five weeks ago, has already had time to talk to several other heads of state during his early term.

Saudi Arabia’s official news agency said both Salman and Biden stressed the depth of the relationship between the two countries. According to the news agency, the men also discussed Iran’s “destabilizing actions and support for terrorist groups” in the region.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke on the phone on Thursday on the phone of his Saudi colleague Faisal bin Farhanin with. According to a U.S. State Department spokesman, the foreign ministers discussed at least the importance of human rights developments in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-Arabian the brutal assassination of Jamal Khashogg, a critic of the regime, caused international aggravation and tarnished the reputation of oil-rich Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince.

King Salman has led Saudi Arabia since 2015. He rose to power on his half-brother Abdullahin died at the age of 90.

Salman elevated his son bin Salman to succeed his nephew in 2017. Since then, the Crown Prince has established his position as the most influential man in the country, leading the country with his father.

In the West, the Crown Prince has received cautious praise for his social reforms and efforts to diversify the country’s economy. On the other hand, he has also garnered a lot of criticism for oppressing dissidents.