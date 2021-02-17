We must admit that the word “Human Rights” has long been transformed into a conflictive concept, so a brief but precise historical mention of the institutions that set out to uphold these values ​​does not hurt: the Argentine League for Human Rights. Man founded in 1937 and the Permanent Assembly for Human Rights created in 1975.

It is important to highlight these two experiences to establish some affinities that were present from the beginning: broad and pluralistic nature of the convocation and affirmation of civil and political liberties.

What these experiences teach is that human rights are not the patrimony of a political or religious faction. The second lesson is that the institutional initiative comes from civil society and not from the State.

At this point a question arises: Is a state institution for the defense of human rights justified? I suppose so, because although historical experience tells us that these initiatives were born from society challenging the abuses of the State, it should be added below: of the authoritarian State.

In other words: the democratic State cannot and should not ignore a decisive issue such as human rights as legally recognized rights.

It is not a simple debate. And, as experience teaches us, its practical implementation includes its own tensions, as we have been able to appreciate in recent times; tensions born of the political pretension to manipulate human rights in the name of the interests of one faction.

A democratic order and a democratic society call for institutions that meet these objectives, but above all they demand from citizens determined that the institutions that (it should be borne in mind) are not buildings or “things” but historically constituted social relations that claim be controlled.

This tension between different conceptions regarding the scope and content of human rights has been present since 1976. As we well recall, State terrorism gave rise to the foundation of numerous human rights institutions from different positions and perceptions.

These institutions were the most visible and most virtuous expression of resistance to the military dictatorship at a time when many were silent or preferred to close their eyes. It is important to note, next, that once the military dictatorship was defeated, the debate about the contents and scope of human rights policies intensified until it brought to the fore differences that at the time were considered minor, but which currently include visions in more than one antagonistic case about society, the state and people.

Beyond controversies and overflows, it is interesting to insist that human rights are one of the noble causes of humanity; a cause that is nourished by the best religious and secular traditions founded on the universal principle of love of neighbor.

It is important to stop at the concept of universality. It is important to do so because that universality is its essential, decisive virtue. There are no partial or local human rights. There are no exclusive human rights for the left or the right.

As there are no good torturers and bad torturers, or good killers and bad killers. I insist on the principle of universality. I insist on it because it is the value that certain defenders of human rights do not admit or do not practice. Pinochet and Videla are despots, but Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez are heavenly angels. Is it so hard to assume that human rights are for everyone, or are they nothing more than crude political manipulation?

Let’s not fool ourselves. The partial defense of human rights is practiced by even the most primitive despot. Nobody wants to be killed, nobody wants to be tortured. Neither Nero, nor Caligula, nor Hitler, nor Stalin would have approved of being killed or tortured. But they felt authorized to kill and torture.

Leon Trotsky was, in the name of the sacred interests of the revolution, a massacre of workers and peasants, but when he fell from grace and Stalin asked for his head at any cost, it was agreed that the right to life and the despicable bourgeois guarantees with their Civil and political liberties were valuable.

Anastasio “Tachito” Somoza never believed in human rights; He always considered them to be a communist masquerade, until he was overthrown, went into exile and then he realized that his human rights were at risk.

The Montoneros who considered that Aramburu, Rucci or Mor Roig were not worthy of being human rights holders, warned when they had to go into exile that this “liberal hoax” had some importance, which is why they started an accelerated course on human rights to defend their rights humans. Not everyone’s, but theirs.

In short, this is the debate that is rigorously current today on human rights. What differentiates one human rights defender from another is the greater or lesser extension that he gives to the concept: either they are for some or they are for everyone.

Defending one’s human rights, or those of friends, or of first degree relatives has been the norm since the times of Genghis Khan and Attila; what is new, what is disruptive is to defend the human rights of all.

Everything else is faction politics, gang solidarity, tribe fraternity.

Rogelio Alaniz is a journalist and historian.

Look also