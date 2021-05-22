Human rights BBC: The abducted princess in Dubai seems to appear in a picture posted on social media

In a photo posted on Instagram, the princess seems to be sitting in the mall with her friends.

Escape A princess from Dubai who tried in the UAE Latifa al Maktoum appears to appear in Instagram images released on Thursday, British Broadcasting says BBC.

The princess has not been seen in public for several months. Most recently, in mid-February, there were news of secret video messages sent by Al Maktoum to his friends accusing his father of holding him hostage.

Al Maktoum, a member of Dubai’s ruling family, tried to escape in February 2018. The getaway ended in March of that year, after which friends did not hear about the princess for more than a year.

In February this year, the BBC presented a program on the princess’s video messages. In the videos, Al Maktoum shared details of his abduction and imprisonment from the getaway. The BBC’s Finnish friend, among others, told the BBC about the messages Tiina Jauhiainen.

BBC’s according to pictures published on social media on Thursday, apparently related to the progress of the princess’s case. However, the images could not be confirmed and no further information is available so far.

The princess’s friends confirmed to the BBC that the picture shows Al Maktoum and two of his acquaintances. The image has been published on the accounts of both women in the image.

In the background of the picture is an advertisement for a film that premiered in the United Arab Emirates on May 13th. The BBC notes that no metadata is available for Instagram images to determine when and where the images were taken

“A wonderful evening at the Mall of the Emirates with friends,” reads the picture below.

A statement published on the Free Latifa campaign group’s website states that there have been potentially significant and positive changes to the campaign. However, this opinion does not open the situation in more detail, but issued an opinion David Haigh, one of the founders of the campaign, promises more information is coming “at an appropriate time”.

The UAE delegation in London has not responded to the BBC’s requests for comments. The UN has refused to comment on the picture, but has told the BBC that the organization is waiting for convincing evidence of Latifa’s well-being.

