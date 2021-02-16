Human rights BBC: Princess of Dubai trying to escape with her Finnish friend tells in secret video messages how her escape attempt ended in drug abuse

Dubai’s Princess Latifa al Maktoum has reported details of her abduction and imprisonment.

Escape tried the princess of Dubai Latifa al Maktoum has sent secret video messages to his friends accusing his father of holding him hostage, says BBC.

The daughter of the Dubai ruler has told in her video messages the details of her abduction and detention from the getaway. According to the princess, she was intoxicated by soldiers when she was taken from an escape boat back to prison.

According to friends, the secret messages have stopped and they are trying to get the UN to intervene.

The videos have been filmed for several months on a phone secretly taken over by al Maktoum, according to the BBC, a year after his escape failed and he was returned to Dubai. The princess is said to have filmed video messages in the bathroom because it is the only place the door she gets locked.

Dubai and the United Arab Emirates have said in the past that the princess is safe and in the care of her family.

Dubai Al Maktoum, a member of the ruling family, tried to escape from the United Arab Emirates in February 2018 with his Finnish friend Tiina Jauhiainen with the assistance of. The getaway first began by car to Oman and from there by dinghies and jet skis to the high seas, where they were greeted by a Franco-American Hervé Jaubertin sailboat Nostramo.

The getaway ended on March 4, when Indian Border Guard special forces boarded the ship. According to Jauhiainen, an Arabic-speaking man also took to the deck and took the princess with him.

Al Makhtoum’s father is a Dubai sheikh Mohammed bin Rahid Al Maktoum, who is also the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates as a whole.

In her video messages, the princess has told how she fought and kicked the soldiers and Puri one soldier by the hand as they took her out of the sailboat. After the drug, he says he lost consciousness when he was taken to a private plane. The princess says she only woke up after the plane landed in Dubai.

According to the princess, she was locked in a villa guarded by police, whose windows and doors were closed. He was alone in the villa and was not allowed medical or legal assistance.

Latifa Tiina Jauhiainen, maternal cousin, has told the BBC about al Maktoum’s video messages Marcus Essabri and a human rights lawyer David Haigh, operating in the Free Latifa campaign calling for the release of al Maktoum.

They said the decision to make the messages public was a difficult one, but it was driven by concerns about the princess’s safety. They previously managed to get in touch with al Maktoum when this was held in a closed and police-guarded villa in Dubai.

The British broadcaster BBC will present the program on Tuesday night The Missing Princess (the missing princess), which tells the story of al Maktoum’s video messages.