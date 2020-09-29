Human rights Amnesty: Thousands of protesters arrested and sentenced arbitrarily in France

According to the Human Rights Organization, more than 40,000 people have been convicted on flimsy grounds since the start of the yellow vest protests.

In France thousands of protesters have been arrested and convicted on flimsy or arbitrary grounds in recent years, Amnesty International said in a recent in its report. According to the organization, French laws and the actions of the authorities threaten people’s freedom of expression and assembly.

Amnesty says he investigated the actions of the French authorities in late 2018, when the so-called yellow vest movement began to spread in France. Demonstrations have opposed, among other things, fuel taxes and pension reform, but have expanded with the President Emmanuel Macronia as a critical movement.

Amnesty estimates that between 2018 and 2019, more than 40,000 people were arrested and convicted on flimsy grounds. According to the organization, people have been arrested, for example, for holding signs or holding a face mask. In addition, the use of force by the authorities to suppress protests has been unreasonable, Amnesty said.

French riot police in a yellow vest demonstration in September. Amnesty accuses the authorities of using excessive force in protests.­

Arrests laws restricting freedom of assembly have often been the background. According to the organization, the situation has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. Last spring, all demonstrations in France were banned due to a pandemic, which the organization considers disproportionate.

Face-covering in protests was banned as early as April 2019, but protesters have used a variety of face shields because of tear gas and rubber bullets. Since the corona pandemic broke out, protesters have covered their faces to protect themselves from the virus.

However, covering the face of a demonstration in France could result in imprisonment or even fines of € 15,000. According to Amnesty, for example, in April-October last year, 210 people were remanded in custody for a ban and 41 were sentenced.

The mere possession of goggles or a face mask could, according to Amnesty, have led to an arrest if the authority considered that they indicated “violent intentions”. In this way, the police are able to arrest a person for a crime he or she has not committed, but for which he or she might be guilty.