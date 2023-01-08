Computer-controlled prisons where – apart from the detainees – no human being is involved. Automated justice system with digitally spit out verdicts. Universal translation programs. Algorithms that make medical decisions in hybrid hospitals. Personnel selection by computer. Almost everything seems possible soon or already now due to the boom that artificial intelligence (AI) has taken.

With the possibilities, so do concerns and fears about the emergence of a digital surveillance state. And how reliable are AI systems? Recently, American experts warned that scientists often treat AI programs carelessly and rely too easily on systems that are not watertight or that are poorly used.

Better training of professionals working with AI is needed

New, binding agreements are now being prepared. The Council of Europe is working on a convention to ensure that the use of AI does not violate human rights or undermine the foundations of the rule of law and democracy. A working group working on a draft treaty will meet again this week. The goal is an international treaty on AI and the protection of human rights.

Jan Kleijssen, the Dutch human rights director, is convinced that this is a task for the Council, he says in an online interview. “The Council recognized early on that if you want to protect human rights, the rule of law and democracy, new technologies also require attention.” He points to the first treaty for the protection of personal data from 1981, Convention 108, which has been ratified by 55 countries, including the Netherlands.

Convention against Cybercrime

The Council also took the initiative for the first international treaty against cybercrime (2001), to which 68 states are now parties. Kleijssen: “That is the only treaty of its kind in the world.” Since the arrival of the internet, the Council has also made a series of recommendations on, for example, the online role of the media, the protection of children and health care.

A working group issued exploratory advice about AI two years ago. Conclusion: the existing regulations showed gaps. That led to the assignment of the EU committee of ministers to prepare a treaty on AI and human rights.

What gaps are there? Kleijssen sums up: “There is no legal basis for the correct use of AI by governments. There is insufficient overview of datasets used in all kinds of applications. Better training of professionals working with AI is needed. Citizens should be told if a decision that concerns them has been made by an AI system. An appeal is required against such a decision. In the private sector and with governments.”

Pitfall of machine learning



Plenty of examples of what can go wrong. “In the US, an experiment was done with the automation of the question whether a suspect could be released on bail. What turned out? If the suspect was white he was granted bail, a colored suspect had to remain seated. How did that happen? Because the data set that was used was based on the current prison population in the US.”

It is the well-known pitfall of machine learning: computers learn from the data you put into them. Amazon also had to deal with it. “They have announced that they no longer use an AI system for recruitment. It turned out that women did not pass the first selection, because the system was based on the current composition of the management. So it concluded that women are unfit for senior positions.” Another: “In Austria, single mothers and people with disabilities were not offered work because the system decided they were unsuitable on the basis of the existing labor market.”

The Council of State has admitted that things have to be done differently

The icing on the cake was the Dutch benefits scandal. “The tragedy has been widely noticed. It has become a standard for what can go wrong with AI. Countries have started to wonder: can this also happen to us?” Some countries were still hesitant, the Netherlands leading the way. “That was the most on the brakes, but has completely tacked.” Ministries of Justice were quickly convinced, but ministries of Economic Affairs feared that regulation would be at the expense of innovation.” Wrongly so, thinks Kleijssen. “Look at the pharmaceutical industry, the most regulated industry in the world and one of the most innovative.”

The text of the treaty should be ready by the end of next year, after which it can be submitted to the member states. A checklist with rules that the use of AI systems must comply with is in preparation. Is the data set in order, is the staff well trained and capable? Is there a career opportunity for citizens?

A shock therapy

The judiciary will also have to adapt. „The Council of State has had shock therapy with the benefits scandal and has admitted that things have to be done differently. A plus for the Netherlands. We are not hiding the matter.”

Some applications of AI will be excluded from the treaty, if it is up to the working group. Kleijssen: “What we want to ban is social scoring as in China, establishing a points system for citizens. We also do not want the government to use facial recognition to collect private data from citizens, such as sexual preference.”

Rules are also necessary for mega-companies that moderate online content. Kleijssen: “A lot of content moderation is done by AI systems and that can lead to one-sidedness and self-reinforcing information bubbles. And so to polarization. It is about companies taking their responsibility to ensure that their information supply remains heterogeneous and does not go in one direction.”

How’s it going? In October, Kleijssen was received at the White House to discuss the input of the United States in the negotiations. “The Americans are also participating. They now have a blueprint for a national AI Bill of Rights, partly inspired by our work.” One Eurasian power is no longer involved: Russia, which was expelled from the Council of Europe after the invasion of Ukraine.