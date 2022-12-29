Human Rights | “Afghanistan is a real-life Handmaid’s Tale,” says activist Aziza Hossaini about the position of women

Western countries and Finland also bear responsibility for the situation in Afghanistan, Hossaini points out.

Sad, crushed, upset. But unfortunately not surprised.

This is how a human rights activist, an Afghanistan expert and a freshman at the Foreign Policy Institute describe the mood Afghanistan report participated in drafting Aziza Hossain after the extremist Taliban decided to ban women from university studies in the country.

However, Hossaini is not surprised. Hossaini follows the country’s situation daily from Finland, and he has been able to see the development.

“The Taliban have not changed, it has been clear from interviews with members of their movement. The hostility towards women is exactly the same as it was in 1996.”

The extremist movement that has returned to power has now prevented women from practically everything other than being at home.

“An Afghan woman I talked to said that if the world doesn’t do anything, soon women probably won’t even be able to breathe,” describes Hossaini.

Decision restricting women’s education has already caused an increase in child marriages, mental health problems and many other problems for women. Female suicides have increased.

In practice, it is gender-based apartheid, Hossaini describes.

“Afghanistan is like real life The Handmaid’s Tale. Women have no rights, they are perceived as a man’s property.”

According to him, the recent decision caused some protests in Afghanistan, which, however, have been suppressed violently, like other women’s protests.

Some of the male professors have also announced that they will resign after the decision, and in some universities male students have gone on strike.

Read more: Faizi intends to defy the university ban on women and go to his final exams – male students rise up in resistance too

“Women have also told men that they should stand alongside women and support them. But unfortunately, the Afghan men have not done anything on a very concrete level, he says. According to some experts, the biggest concern of the men in the family is bringing daily bread to the table.”

Part Western aid organizations have already announced that they will stop working in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s decision, but not all.

The decision is also based on the fact that the Taliban has also announced that it will ban women from working in local relief and non-governmental organizations. of The Guardian according to a third of the employees of the organizations are women, and in practice, providing aid to women without female employees is very difficult in a conservative country.

The help of organizations is badly needed in Afghanistan, but for some the border has now met.

“We cannot make compromises here. If they want their population to get the help they want, this decision needs to be reversed. My heart bleeds for all those who are freezing and starving in difficult conditions. But the Taliban is fully responsible for this. We have to see things as they are,” stated the executive director of the Norwegian Refugee Council Jan Egeland for the BBC.

He also stated that the organization’s work is practically very difficult without female employees.

In Hossain’s opinion, it is important that the West no longer channels money into the country through the Taliban regime or treats representatives of the Taliban regime as legitimate leaders who can travel from one country to another to negotiate.

The Taliban returned to power after the Western forces withdrew from the country. The background was the Doha peace negotiations and agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

Before that, the extremist movement had ruled the country since 1996, until the beginning of the intervention by the United States and its allies.

The West has also wondered how it is possible that a regime supported by the West collapsed in the country so quickly. It seems that the reality of Afghanistan was not fully understood or internalized.

According to Aziza Hossain, Western countries have not listened enough to Afghan women. Local tribal structures were not understood either.

Hossaini says that throughout the presence of Western troops, the problem was that Afghans, especially women, were not listened to enough. In his opinion, the West approached the matter in such a way that the Taliban can be defeated by armed superiority alone.

At the same time, local tribal structures were not understood and conflict analysis was not done. According to him, the West should also have been more honest about its goals and told the Afghans what they are doing in the country, what the West’s goals are and ask local people for their opinion on them.

“For example, in the creation of administrative structures, external Western experts and English-speaking Afghans educated to some extent in the West were relied upon. The locals weren’t really listened to. It showed the Afghans that we come from outside and make decisions for you.”

The Foreign Policy Institute’s Afghanistan report published this month also made the same assessment.

“When the United States in particular focused on destroying al-Qaeda and defeating the Taliban movement that protected it, interest in the backgrounds and power relations of several other armed political factions and their leaders initially received less attention,” the report states.

In addition, a lot of money was injected into the country in the form of various development projects, but no proper monitoring mechanism was actually put in place, says Hossaini.

Foreign policy the institute’s report on Afghanistan also assessed that the goals of Western countries were partly shaky.

“It is almost impossible to assess the extent to which Finland achieved its goals in Afghanistan, because they were not set clearly and transparently. Based on the interviews, participation served Finland’s transatlantic relations, Nordic cooperation and status in the international community.”

The report also clearly states that Finland bears partial responsibility for the events. According to it, security and, for example, the conditions for education in Afghanistan were temporarily and in places managed to be increased, but the lack of understanding of the conflict context, the challenges of local ownership and the absence of a long-term and unified strategy became stumbling blocks for international intervention.

“Previous research literature has already drawn attention to the negative consequences caused by the intervention: civilian victims of military operations, changes in local power structures, displacement of local activities and an increase in corruption are just some examples of effects for which Finland also bears partial responsibility,” the report states.

Hossain reminds us of the responsibility of Western countries even now. He reminds that great power politics has a role in the birth of the Taliban.

Afghanistan was one stage of the Cold War where the United States and the Soviet Union measured each other.

The Soviet Union occupied Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989 and fought against the communist regime against rising armed groups united by Islam. The United States, on the other hand, supported and trained these mujahideen groups to overthrow the Soviet occupation. Talebank is rooted in these groups.

“The fact that Afghan women suffer like this is largely the fault of superpower politics. Afghanistan has become the world’s largest prison for women, and women cannot get out of there on their own. So the world’s duty is to come up with a mechanism, condemnations and statements are no longer enough,” says Hossaini.

According to Hossain, one concrete proposal is that EU countries would offer Afghans opportunities for, for example, various distance studies in European schools and universities, and in addition to that, scholarship programs for Afghan women on a large scale.

“It may be that the Taliban will not let large groups of women out of Afghanistan, but women can, for example, leave the country with their parents to Iran or Pakistan and continue their journey from there.”

The Foreign Policy Institute’s recent report on Afghanistan also states that, from the perspective of the credibility of Finland’s foreign policy activities, it is particularly important that the emphasized long-term commitment to the promotion of women’s and girls’ human rights is adhered to.