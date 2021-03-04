Almost 1.5 thousand people were detained after the military came to power in Myanmar, 50 people were killed while dispersing the rallies of opponents of the military coup. Writes about it TASS citing data from the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners in Myanmar. At the moment, 1,192 detainees are still in custody.

In Myanmar, on February 1, the military declared a state of emergency for one year and detained the country’s leadership for allegedly rigging elections. The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Min Aung Hlain, concentrated all power in his hands. Protests and riots broke out in the country.

Last weekend, the military used military weapons against the demonstrators. Over a thousand people were detained, including several journalists. According to the UN, this killed 18 people.