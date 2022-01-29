Human rights activists from the Public Monitoring Commission (POC) have again been banned from entering Moscow pre-trial detention centers. About it informs publication of the Public Monitoring Commissions “ONC Newspaper”.

According to the source, this decision was made to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus infection. In addition, new prisoners will again be sent to a 14-day quarantine in SIZO-7 and only then distributed to other SIZOs.

The cell-by-cell tour was stopped for the second time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the spring of 2020, the chief sanitary doctor already introduced restrictive measures that were removed only December 6, 2021. The PMC of Moscow believes that the cell-by-cell tour is extremely important, as it gives prisoners the opportunity to report violations.

In November, it was reported that large-scale inspections would take place in Russian pre-trial detention centers and colonies. It was assumed that the public would check about 20 Russian colonies and detention centers for the observance of the rights of prisoners.