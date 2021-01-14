International human rights organization Amnesty International published a report on the course of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, in which she accused the military personnel of Armenia and Azerbaijan of deliberately targeting civilians in the region.

Thus, the experts visited dozens of places of artillery and missile strikes in Karabakh. They interviewed victims and witnesses of 17 such attacks. “The facts refute the assertions of both parties to the conflict that they did not carry out indiscriminate shelling and airstrikes,” human rights activists say.

In their opinion, Yerevan and Baku understood the consequences of using deliberately inaccurate weapons in areas with a large concentration of civilians and deliberately exposed them to the possibility of being destroyed. We are talking about operational-tactical missiles, unguided multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and artillery. The victims of such strikes were at least 146 civilians, including many children and pensioners, according to the organization.

Amnesty International also accused the Azerbaijani military of using internationally banned EXTRA cluster munitions. In particular, they were used during the shelling of Stepanakert. “It is imperative that those responsible for these violations are promptly brought to justice, and the victims received compensation,” the organization stressed.

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) began on September 27. Yerevan and Baku accused each other of escalating the conflict. The parties agreed on a ceasefire twice, but the fighting continued. On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on a complete ceasefire. The parties remained in their positions, then three districts in the conflict zone were transferred under the control of Baku. Russian peacekeepers entered Karabakh.