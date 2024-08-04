Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Ukraine War: Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets in May 2024 in Kyiv © Avalon.red/Imago

Not only do Russian prisoners of war have to suffer torture in the Ukraine war, criticises Lubinets – afterwards there are photos on the Internet.

Kyiv – In Ukraine War Apparently, images of tortured prisoners of war are circulating online. The Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets has therefore now sent a letter to the U.N. “A photo was published on the Internet that apparently shows the body of a Ukrainian prisoner whose head and limbs were cut off by the Russians,” the Ukrainian Pravda his corresponding Telegram entry.

This is not only a violation of the Geneva Convention, he continued, it is “an absolutely monstrous” act, he continued. According to international humanitarian law, prisoners of war may not be tortured, ill-treated or killed.

Ukraine urges clarification of background to attack on prison in Olenivka

Only at the end of July, Lubinets had called for tougher investigations in a similar case. At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in a bomb attack on a Russian-controlled prison in the Donetsk region in the summer of 2022. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other.

“Two years ago, Russia carried out a terrorist attack against Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka. I call on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to fulfill their mandate and investigate this war crime,” Lubinets criticized the slow investigation on Platform X.

The UN, however, had complained about Russia’s lack of cooperation in investigating the incidents. According to the UN, Moscow did not provide satisfactory security guarantees for investigators and did not accept requests for access to the territory.

Attacks on hospitals in Ukraine war – UN denounces war crimes

At the beginning of July, a serious attack also hit a children’s hospital in Kiev. Ukraine blamed Moscow. The UN was clear at the time. “Intentional attacks on a protected hospital are a war crime and the perpetrators must be held accountable,” said Joyce Msuya of the UN emergency relief office Ocha before the UN Security Council. The attacks were part of “a deeply worrying pattern of systematic attacks on health care and other civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine.”

Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine war

The International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, has been prosecuting particularly serious offenses such as war crimes since 2002. It began investigations immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. In March 2023, it issued a ruling on alleged War crimes in Ukraine already issued an arrest warrant against the Russian President Wladimir PutinThe arrest warrant against Putin was issued because of the “illegal deportation” of Ukrainian children to Russia.