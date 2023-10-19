The growth of the extreme right in Argentina opens the door to a reconfiguration in terms of diversity and the collective civil consensus reached after the last dictatorship. The presidential candidate with the best profile in the polls, Javier Milei, maintains a speech against the resolutions of the National Commission on the Disappearance of Persons (Conadep) and international entities on the responsibility of the Military Junta. While the conservative political wing points to the rights won by the LGBT+ community.

Although economic aspects mark the daily agenda in Argentina, with record levels of poverty, year-on-year inflation and currency exchange rates, another of the central social concerns is related to human rights. Mainly regarding the military dictatorship and the achievements achieved by the LGBT+ community.

The first debate between the five presidential candidates, which was held on October 1, was an example of this. It had three thematic axes, one of them chosen by citizens: ‘Human rights and democratic coexistence’.

“There were not 30,000 missing, there were 8,753. During the 70s there was a war where the State forces committed excesses and because they had a monopoly on violence, they deserved the full weight of the law. But the terrorists of Montoneros and ERP (People’s Revolutionary Army) also killed and tortured people, planted bombs and committed crimes against humanity,” said far-right candidate Javier Milei in the debate.

“There were not 30 thousand missing people” Javier Milei assured in the #Debate2023 that the missing “were 8,753” and denied State terrorism during the last military dictatorship: “There was a war and the State forces committed excesses.” pic.twitter.com/vAPmo60DLb — Corta 🏆 (@somoscorta) October 2, 2023



The terminology used by the leader of the far-right bloc La Libertad Avanza, the best-profile candidate for the October 22 elections according to a large part of the consulting firms, is not coincidental.

Those same words, “excesses” of the State and “terrorists” who committed “crimes against humanity” to refer to the guerrilla groups, are similar to those expressed by Emilio Eduardo Massera, former head of the Navy and reference of the military leadership, in the Trial of the Juntas (1985), the process in which nine leaders of the first three military junta that governed the country after the 1976 coup d’état were tried.

It is also quite similar to what the military expressed before their final departure from power in the text called ‘final document of the military junta on the war against subversion and terrorism’. In these lines, they refer to “errors as in any war conflict” and not excesses.

Milei’s statements generated immediate responses from civil and international associations, left-wing members, local activists and the Argentine president himself, Alberto Fernández.

The Human Rights Secretariat – which will be eliminated in the event of Milei’s victory, according to the candidate’s own words – maintained that the statements of the far-right candidate “go back to the speeches that the dictatorship itself used to justify a genocide and that later “They used those responsible for these crimes to seek impunity.” “In Argentina there was no war nor were there excesses. There was a terrorist State,” the organization added in a statement.

Criticism also came from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk. “I am concerned that those who aspire to be political leaders do not study history (…) History is painful in Argentina, Chile and many other countries. One of the most visible manifestations of this pain are forced disappearances, missing people,” alleged the Austrian.

Milei is not the first to want to minimize the damage that occurred in the country’s darkest period. The national conservative sector, which includes the country’s main media, maintains a close ideological relationship in that sense.

As an example, on November 23, 2015, the day after the victory of the conservative Mauricio Macri over the Peronist Daniel Scioli in the second presidential round, an unsigned column from the newspaper ‘La Nación‘ generated a media debate.

The publication noted that “the desire for revenge must be buried once and for all.” “The tragic events of the seventies have been sifted by the left ideologically committed to the terrorist groups that murdered here with weapons, bombs and cellular integration,” he adds.

However, during Macri’s administration there was no change in the matter. Collective consensus has been maintained in the country beyond the colors of the administrations.

The current Macrismo candidate, Patricia Bullrich, even said last September that a historical review of the 70s “is not a priority” in this context.

In an interview with the channel ‘A24’ In June, Bullrich dodged the discussion about the number of victims, but was emphatic that the past should not be repeated. “Argentina can never again have those fratricidal confrontations like the ones it had and the construction of violence as a way to resolve conflicts that a society can have,” she stressed.

The street is covered with the Spanish phrase “30,000 reasons not to forget” during a march commemorating the 47th anniversary of the military coup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, March 24, 2023. © Natacha Pisarenko / AP

The links between Milei’s space and the dictatorship are not veiled. Her vice-presidential candidate, Victoria Villarruel, is an open denier of the effects of the dictatorship and repeatedly criticized the balance of the National Commission on the Disappearance of Persons (Conadep) on the number of victims in that period.

At the beginning of September, Villarruel, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, hosted an event in the national Legislature titled ‘Tribute to victims of terrorism’ and criticized Estela de Carlotto, the president of the group ‘Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo’. ‘ whom he called a “sinister character.”

Villarruel’s past has been highly criticized by socialist and leftist sectors. Milei’s running mate made visits – some with students – to the prison to see Jorge Rafael Videla, the first de facto president of the ‘National Reorganization Process’.

In addition to what concerns Villarruel, the La Libertad Avanza party also includes the son of a repressor on one of its lists. The father of Ricardo Bussi, candidate for deputy for the province of Tucumán, was Antonio Bussi, leader of the Army and governor of Tucumán during the military era and, later, sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity.

The LGBT+ community, expectant before the conservative advance

The candidates’ positions around the rights won by feminist activists and diversity groups are also on the scene, with abortion and the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity as the most threatened values.

The electoral platforms of the Peronists Sergio Massa and Juan Schiaretti and the socialist Myriam Bregman have promised to guarantee the existence of the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy (IVE) law and to delve into aspects such as the teaching of comprehensive sexual education (ESI) in the schools and work programs for the trans community.

However, to different extents, the positions of Milei and Bullrich – at least from a discursive point of view – raised alarm bells.

Regarding abortion, Milei’s position is clear. “I am against abortion, because I believe in the life project of others. A woman can choose about her body, but what she has inside her womb is not her body, it is another individual,” she expressed during her campaign and assured that she would do a plebiscite for civil society to decide on the matter.

Other positions indicate that comprehensive sexual education (CSE) should be regulated and limited to biological concepts and that the Ministry of Women will be eliminated – along with other spaces – because it is considered a “job” (business) that increases spending. public. For his part, Ramiro Marra (one of the founders of the party and candidate for head of the Buenos Aires Government) promised that there would be fewer LGBT+ events in cultural centers.

Fewer LGBT events in cultural centers, more police on the streets.

Fewer street closures due to picketing, more children in schools.

Less meaningless subsidies, more incentive for development. We are going to completely change the State, we can live in a better and safer City. — Ramiro Marra (@RAMIROMARRA) September 18, 2023



However, Milei departed from the statements of some members of his space, who described homosexuality as a disability, and defended the individual freedom of people of the same sex who want to marry before the law, a point of view opposite to that of his formula mate.

In the case of Bullrich, its platform does not mention diversity issues, but it does mention gender issues. During her campaign she stressed the need to establish a system that acts more efficiently on violence against women. However, she also insisted on closing the Ministry of Women to create a ‘National Council of Women’.

However, he spoke out against articles 5 and 11 of the Gender Identity Law, which allows minors to change their gender if they have the authorization of their parents.

The political discussion in Argentina revolves around the economic axis, but the potential setbacks in conquests that took long periods of struggle have put into debate a society that, despite its eternal ideological differences, had achieved collective civil consensus.

